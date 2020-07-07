Fidelity Bank appoints Chike-Obi chairman as Ebi retires

Fidelity Bank has named Mustafa Chike-Obi to replace Ernest Ebi, its retiring board chairman.

Chike-Obi is currently the executive vice chairman at Alpha African Advisory. He has over 40 years of experience in investment banking and the financial services sector, working with reputable global investment banking and asset management firms.

He provides overall leadership at Alpha African Advisory and has direct oversight over the capital raising division.

Prior to joining Alpha African Advisory, he was the inaugural CEO, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), a Federal Government backed institution, established to resolve the problem of non-performing loan assets of Nigerian Banks after the 2008 global financial crisis.

Chike-Obi was also the founding president at Madison Advisors, a financial services advisory and consulting firm in New Jersey, specialising in hedge funds and private equity investment advice.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from the University of Lagos and an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Meanwhile, the bank has announced that two of its board members: Ernest Ebi who has been serving as chairman, board of directors and Seni Adetu who has been serving as an Independent non-Eexecutive director, having successfully completed their tenure in accordance with the bank’s internal governance policy, will be stepping down.

Ebi will, however, continue in the role until the in-coming chairman assumes office, as part of the process of ensuring a smooth and successful transition.

Managing director/CEO, Fidelity Bank, Nnamdi John Okonkwo, commended the contributions of the outgoing board members, saying that the board and the bank has benefited immensely from their experiences.