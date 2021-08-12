CBN, bankers committee move to digitise dollar sales for BTA, PTA others

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the bankers’ committee have moved to digitize dollar sales for legitimate needs through creating an App.

Such legitimate needs include Business Travel Allowance (BTA), Personal Travel Allowance (PTA), school fees and medicals.

This was the outcome of the 357th meeting of the banker’s committee meeting held virtually on Thursday.

The committee also disclosed that anyone engaged in fraudulent practices would be reported to the CBN for sanction.

Details…