CBN approves DLM Capital Group’s acquisition of Links microfinance bank

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has given final permission to DLM Capital’s acquisition of Links Microfinance Bank. This certification will secure the Group’s long-awaited entry into the launch of digital banking.

As a result of this development, the Development Investment Bank (DIB) has evolved into one of the few companies in its field to have extended into a financial institution that offers a variety of services to people from all walks of life.

Sonnie B. Ayere, Group CEO/MD of DLM Capital Group, said, “We sincerely thank the SEC and CBN for consent and final clearance of our MFB transaction, respectively.”

This would allow us to establish ourselves as a full-fledged financial services company that will develop and spread a variety of financial goods and services to millions of underserved Nigerians. We are excited to collaborate with all stakeholders, especially the Central Bank of Nigeria, to extend financial inclusion to meet the changing requirements of the typical Nigerian.”

Funsho Idowu, MD/CEO of Links MFB, also stated that the bank is well positioned to carve a niche in the market, having recently joined a unique group of digital banks to create loans, investment opportunities, support job creation, and empower MSMEs through unrestricted access to its financial services, as stated in the bank’s mission statement. “This agreement, together with our NDIC insurance, will show our customers that they can trust us with their financial demands,” he added.

Investment banking, trustees, securities trading, FX, digital banking, asset management, nominees, and corporate lending are all subsidiaries of DLM Capital Group.

Since its founding, DLM Capital Group organization has focused on developing markets, products, and long-term financing solutions for critical sectors of the Nigerian economy that benefit end customers and help.