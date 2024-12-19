Banks support flood victims with multi-million naira relief materials

Nigerian banks have donated multi-million naira relief materials to flood victims in Jigawa State, as part of their ongoing commitment to socio-economic development.

The donations were made under the auspices of the Committee of Nigeria’s Banks’ Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), with a delegation of top banking executives visiting the state to deliver the aid and show solidarity with the affected communities.

The delegation included Oliver Alawuba, group managing director of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Chairman of the Committee; Roosevelt Ogbonna, group managing director of Access Bank Plc; Adaora Umeoji, group managing director of Zenith Bank; and Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, managing director of Fidelity Bank Plc.

Also part of the delegation were Rasheed Bolarinwa, president of the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), and Akin Morakinyo, registrar and chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

Alawuba, speaking on behalf of the banks, explained that the relief materials, which included food items such as rice, vegetable oil, mattresses, and beverages, were meant to alleviate the suffering of the flood victims and provide comfort during their time of distress.

He stressed that this humanitarian gesture was a testament to the Nigerian banking sector’s commitment to supporting the well-being of Nigerians in times of need. “We are not just concerned about the economic implications of natural disasters; we are also deeply troubled by the human suffering that accompanies them. It is our collective responsibility to support those affected and help them rebuild their lives,” Alawuba said.

He further reflected on the banking sector’s long history of support for national interests, citing the industry’s previous efforts to aid victims of natural disasters, such as the floods of 2011 and 2013, and its contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Alawuba highlighted the role of Nigerian banks in raising over N32 billion for national healthcare and supporting businesses through loans and credits during the post-pandemic recovery phase.

The Nigerian banking sector’s contributions have extended beyond economic support, as Alawuba also mentioned banks’ involvement in national security initiatives. He cited the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, which has been adopted by other states as a model for funding the welfare and training of police personnel, and the rebuilding of police stations following the 2020 #EndSARS protests.

Alawuba reassured the public that Nigerian banks would continue to lead efforts for positive change, noting their unrelenting passion for national development and their commitment to promoting economic growth. “Together, we can make a big difference and rebuild Nigeria into a prosperous nation,” he affirmed.

Umar Namadi, governor of Jigawa State, who received the delegation, commended the banks for their continuous support, acknowledging their critical role in development through both direct financial assistance and corporate social responsibility initiatives. Namadi expressed gratitude for the multi-million naira relief materials, which he said would provide much-needed support to the people.

UHe praised the high-profile visit of the bank CEOs, saying it demonstrated their care and commitment to the welfare of the state’s residents. “We do not take this gesture for granted. We pray that God replenishes the purse of Nigerian banks for their generosity,” Namadi said.

He assured that the relief materials would be distributed to those who need them most and emphasised the importance of continued collaboration between the government and the private sector to improve the lives of the people. Namadi concluded by acknowledging the hope that such gestures bring to those affected by the floods, reinforcing the ongoing relationship between the banking sector and Jigawa State.

