Bankit Africa redefines financial services with innovative mobile banking solution

Bankit Africa, a rapidly growing Pan-African Fintech company, has officially launched in Nigeria, introducing a cutting-edge mobile banking app that is set to transform the financial services landscape.

The innovative, secure and dynamic mobile banking App which is designed to empower customers to take control of their financial lives, offers a wide range of revolutionary financial solutions, providing users with unparalleled convenience, flexibility, and security.

“We are thrilled to introduce our game-changing mobile banking app, which embodies our mission to help our customers live their best lives,” said Yen Choi, Bankit Africa’s chief executive officer.

“Our app is designed to indulge our customers’ desire for financial freedom, while providing them with a secure and seamless banking experience with an array of exciting features which includes: group saving, virtual cards generation, foreign shopping, contactless transfers, huge cashback rewards, fast, easy and secure payments, lifestyle credit facilities, online banking and buy now pay later.”

“At Bankit Africa, we pride ourselves on being the bank that helps our customers live their best lives and our mobile banking app is designed to provide our customers with the financial freedom and flexibility they deserve”

Speaking on the bank’s customer service, Yen said, “recognizing the diverse needs of our young, smart, tech-savvy customers, we have implemented cutting-edge solutions to enhance customer experience and digital touch points to exceed the expectations of our growing customers.”

According to him, Bankit Africa has built a robust digital infrastructure that ensures seamless and hassle-free financial transactions on the platform and urged customers to download the Bankit Africa mobile App available on Google play and App store to experience the future of banking and discover a world of financial possibilities.

Bankit Africa is an emerging Pan -African Fintech company dedicated to providing innovative financial solutions to individuals and businesses. With a focus on customer-centricity, security, and convenience, Bankit Africa aims to empower its customers to take control of their financial lives.

