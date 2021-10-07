Access Bank plans reward schemes for DiamondXtra customers during festival season

In a bid to promote savings culture among Nigerians and reward loyal customers during the festive season, Access Bank Plc has turned the dial up with its DiamondXtra product.

The bank is set to reward one lucky customer with N10 million, another lucky customer with Salary for Life (N100,000 every month for 20years) on December 25th 2021 and in the countdown to this mega draw, they intend to reward one customer daily with N1million from December 6 to December 24, 2021.

Victor Etuokwu, executive director, retail banking, Access bank, said ” There’s no better way to celebrate Christmas and the end of year than with a big win. Beginning in the month of October, we will be giving our loyal customers and new customers the opportunity to save and qualify for the daily DiamondXtra mega draw which will be a daily draw in December for N1million naira for a lucky customer, culminating in the jackpot draw on Christmas Day for the grand prizes.

All you need to do to qualify for the draw is to open a DiamondXtra account and fund up to N50,000. For every N50,000 you save, you get a ticket into the mega draw and increase your chances of becoming a Millionaire in the DiamondXtra mega draw.

To open a new account, simply dial *901*5# and if you have an existing DiamondXtra account, just dial *901# to fund the account with N50,000 or more. Victor concluded”.

Reiterating Victor’s comment, Adaeze Umeh, group head, consumer banking, confirmed that more than 31 customers will be rewarded with over N60million during the campaign period.“We want to change more lives and that is why we have taken the DiamondXtra scheme to another level.

“We want to empower more Nigerians financially during the festive period so that they can take care of their needs and loved ones too. We will be creating one millionaire every day in December and 2 lucky winners will go home with the grand prize money of N10million and Salary4life (N100,000 for 20 years),” he said.

“This is our own way of celebrating Nigerians and ushering them into the yuletide season. We urge all our customers to take advantage of this great opportunity and join the winning train.”

“All you need to do as an existing Diamondxtra customer is to increase your account balance with a minimum of N50,000 or more to qualify. New customers can also walk into any of our branches or dial *901*5# to open a DiamondXtra account with a minimum of N50,000.

“Our Diamondxtra Cluster draws are still open for customers in the different regions and we encourage various associations, Clubs, Groups, Societies etc., to come together as a cluster, open DiamondXtra accounts for their members with N5,000 minimum deposit each and a draw will be held for their group where the winning pot is up to N150,000.

“To qualify for a cluster draw, a minimum of 80 -100 members of the association or club will have to open and fund their account with a minimum of N5,000 or more to stand a chance to win”. Adaeze said.