Access Bank bridges financial gaps among Chinese community

Access Bank has introduced a Chinese-language feature on its AccessMore App, a move aimed at addressing the financial needs of Chinese enterprises and expatriates in Nigeria.

The announcement was made during the 2025 economic outlook: Insights and Perspectives dialogue held in Lagos on Friday, marking a significant step toward fostering inclusive digital finance and enhancing trade relations between Nigeria and China.

Bolaji Agbede, acting managing director/Group CEO of Access Bank Holdings, expressed the bank’s dedication to bridging financial gaps for the Chinese community. “We are proud today to unveil the Mandarin language feature on our AccessMore mobile application. This platform bridges the gap between the local market and the needs of the Chinese community, ensuring the products we create are tailored specifically for you,” she stated.

Agbede underscored the bank’s enduring relationship with the Chinese community, noting its establishment of a Chinese Desk in 2013 to cater to their unique financial needs. “Your business is important to us, and we are committed to equipping you with the tools and insights needed to navigate an ever-evolving global economy,” she added. She also highlighted Access Bank’s robust global presence, with operations in strategic markets such as Hong Kong, Dubai, and the United Kingdom, enabling seamless cross-border financial interactions.

The dialogue also showcased China’s economic resilience and achievements, which have bolstered its international standing. In 2024, China’s GDP grew by 4.8 percent, driven by measures to boost domestic demand, stabilise the real estate market, and support enterprises. This growth has cemented China’s position as a top investment destination and a pivotal trade partner, with collaborations spanning over 160 countries.

Yan Yuqing, China’s Consul General, lauded the launch as a milestone in China-Nigeria relations. Speaking at the event, she emphasised the growing economic ties between the two nations. “China and Nigeria once again stand at a crossroads in historical development. The two countries are important trade partners to each other, with clear directions and paths for the development of bilateral relations, and a bright future ahead,” she said.

Read also: Access Bank acquires Standard Chartered in Angola, Sierra Leone

Yuqing shared data reflecting the deepening trade relationship. From January to October 2024, bilateral trade between China and Nigeria reached $17.12 billion, with Nigerian exports to China totaling $2.42 billion, marking a year-on-year growth of 34.5 percent. “An increasing number of Nigerian products are gaining popularity in the Chinese market. In the future, we will continue to vigorously promote the export of high-quality Nigerian agricultural products and mineral resources to China, fostering stable and balanced growth in bilateral trade between China and Nigeria,” she added.

She also praised Access Bank’s efforts in launching innovative financial solutions. “Trade development cannot be separated from the support of financial services. The innovation of financial products plays a leading role in promoting China-Nigeria economic cooperation. It not only provides Chinese enterprises and individuals with more convenient, safe, and efficient financial services, eliminating language and cultural barriers, but also builds a more efficient bridge for economic and trade exchanges between the two sides,” Yuqing stated.

The Consul General expressed optimism about the future of financial collaborations. “I look forward to Nigerian financial institutions, represented by Access Bank, increasing their research and development of financial innovation products, enhancing cooperation and communication between financial institutions in both countries, and assisting more Chinese investments to come to Nigeria. This will help Nigeria achieve modernisation,” she concluded.

The launch of the Chinese-language online banking platform is expected to strengthen economic cooperation, promote trade development, and deepen the friendship between Nigeria and China. Agbede, in her closing remarks, affirmed Access Bank’s commitment to fostering these partnerships, ensuring that financial innovations continue to serve as a catalyst for growth in both economies.

“Looking back on our journey together, we are deeply aware of the strong and enduring ties that bind our two nations. We are proud to contribute to the development and prosperity of Nigeria. This gathering celebrates the remarkable partnerships that have flourished between Nigeria and the Chinese community, she said.

Share