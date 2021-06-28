Polaris Bank launches ‘Refer & Win’ reward for VULTe users

Polaris Bank has announced the launch of a new reward: ‘Refer & Win’ exercise in which existing and new users of the bank’s digital platform, VULTe, stand a chance to win up to N1,300 instant cash reward each time they refer someone who opens an account and enrols on the newly-launched innovative digital solution.

To benefit from the reward initiative, all a referrer (who could be an existing customer or non-customer) needs do, is to refer a new user to open a Polaris Bank account by enrolling on the VULTe digital bank platform, while for every referral completed, both the referrer and referred’s account will be credited with N300 and N200, respectively, instantly.

Speaking on the new reward initiative, Innocent C. Ike, Polaris Bank’s MD/CEO, said the Referral Campaign was aimed at positioning VULTe as a unique digital solution to reward both the existing and new customers of the bank.

‘‘VULTe stands out as a very unique innovative digital bank platform in many respects. It not only provides users unique offerings as a self-service solution, it also offers convenience, speed and reliability on the go. The Referral Campaign aligns with our Bank’s commitment to provide new experience and easier accessibility to banking services for all customers, and to reward them for their continued loyalty,’’ he said.

While encouraging existing and new customers to take advantage of the ‘Refer & Win’ exercise to increase their savings and earn extra money, the bank CEO said the campaign was a season of reward for staff, customers and non-customers once their referrers successfully enrol on the VULTe’s platform.

Dele Adeyinka, the bank’s chief digital officer, while explaining the mechanics for participating in the reward exercise, disclosed that participants are required to enrol, fetch their referral code from VULTe and share with prospects.

‘‘The referral code is the indicator to the individual that introduced the Application to the new user. This will also be used, in aggregating the total payout due to the referrer,’’ he said.

Adeyinka added that the participants would only qualify for rewards, after the referred have successfully set up an account on VULTe.

The campaign, he explained further, is split into two reward categories, and a referrer will be paid for referring users based on the account level/referred customer category. Category one is where the customer opens and completes an account on VULTe using Bank Verification Number (BVN).

According to the CDO, for a new user that is successfully enrolled under category one, the referrer will earn a maximum of N300 per referral; while the referred earns N200.

For category two, a customer is required to open an account with Know-Your-Customer (KYC) information supplied on VULTe, plus obtaining a debit card through the platform. A referrer earns N1,300 per referral and N200 for the referred; that is additional N1,000 from the N300 base amount from category one.

‘The referral figures will automatically display on VULTe as the enrolment process is complete and the participants can log on VULTe app to check performance. So, for each successfully completed referred enrollment, winnings will be credited into the participant’s account immediately’’, Adeyinka explained.

He assured participants that the reward programme is transparent, and promised that Polaris Bank would continue to delight its customers and non-customers with innovative services that can make life, lot better.