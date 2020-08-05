LAPO empowers 50,723 beneficiaries

Lift Above Poverty Organization (LAPO) improved the health and well-being of 50,723 women and children in the first half of 2020.

Ayobami Honestus Obadiora, acting executive director, who disclosed this at a strategic review meeting with senior management staff stated that the beneficiaries were sensitized on family planning, antenatal care, child nutrition with counselling and referral services.

The organisation equally carried out health outreach at Iyekogba Community in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State during the period, reaching 1,236 vulnerable community members with free treatment and referral services.

The executive director expressed worry that a high percentage of women in Nigeria are vulnerable to illnesses, disability and even death due to lack of access to comprehensive health services, a situation that has made the country one of the highest in maternal mortality rates amongst developing nations.

Obadiora said LAPO was determined to change the narratives of high maternal mortality in Nigeria with its health intervention services in target communities, adding that maternal mortality has detrimental effects on the socio-economic development of the nation.

He said LAPO encourages early detection and management of health conditions, stressing that routine screening and health awareness by the organization has contributed significantly to the wellbeing of community members.