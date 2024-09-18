Keystone Bank announces new board appointments

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has constituted a new board of directors for Keystone Bank Limited as part of the strategy to strengthen the bank’s operations for sustained business growth.

The apex bank also appointed two additional executive directors for the lender.

The financial institution said in a statatement on Wednesday that Ada Chukwudozie was appointed as the board chairman, alongside five other non-executive directors: Abdul-Rahman Esene, Fola Akande, Akintola Ayodeji Olusoji, Obijiaku Samuel, and Farouk Bello.

The two new executive directors, who were also appointed by the CBN, are Ladi Oluwole and Abubakar Usman Bello.

The Keystone Bank’s new board chairman is a leading figure in Nigeria’s corporate world, with nearly 30 years of experience in business strategy, management, and administration. Her expertise spans multiple industries and institutions, including De-Endy Industrial Company Limited, Dozzy Group, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), and Vogue Afrique Magazine.

Abdul-Rahman Esene has over 43 years experience in banking, investment management, corporate finance, and advisory services. He has made significant contributions to the financial sector in Nigeria and beyond through his accomplishments and leadership roles at renowned global institutions including Afrinvest, Global Arbitrage International Inc, Fidelity Bank PLC, The Nigeria Air Force, and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation.

Fola Akande brings over 25 years of experience in navigating the complex fields of legal, regulatory compliance, risk management, and corporate governance across various local and international markets, including Cadbury, Stanbic Chartered Bank, and Shell.

Akintola Ayodeji Olusoji has over 30 years experience in accounting, finance, business development, risk asset creation, and performance monitoring with a distinguished career spanning financial institutions such as Sterling Bank, Access Bank, Intercontinental Bank, and Global Bank.

Obijiaku Samuel comes with over 35 years of expertise in financial consulting, banking, and treasury operations. He has significantly impacted Nigeria’s financial sector through his achievements and leadership roles at prominent institutions such as Fidelity Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Farouk Bello, a senator, is a seasoned banker with over 20 years of experience and remarkable achievements in financial and banking operations. His leadership roles have spanned both the public and private sectors, including regulatory bodies and private enterprises. With a strong track record, he has successfully shaped and delivered business processes and financial solutions across various institutions like the National Assembly and Guaranty Trust Bank (now GTCO), among others.

Abubakar Usman Bello, executive director, Northern Directorate, has acquired considerable experience in banking and management which spans various areas of banking, managing commercial, retail, corporate and public sector clients. He has served in strategic leadership and management roles.

Ladi Oluwole, executive director, risk management, brings with him over 20 years of expertise in Enterprise and Credit Risk Management and a proven track record in the financial services industry. Previously, he served as senior vice president and senior credit officer at Bank of America, North America, where he managed an extensive credit portfolio within the corporate, investment, and commercial bank.

Commenting on the appointments, Hassan Imam, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, expressed strong confidence in the new appointees, stressing that the bank will benefit from their vast experience.

He said, “We are pleased to welcome the new chairman, non-executive directors, and executive directors to the Board of Keystone Bank. We are confident that their extensive experience will be invaluable to us, as we continue to reposition the bank to make the most of emerging economic opportunities hinged on strong corporate governance and to provide our customers with a secure and reliable banking experience.”

Keystone Bank is a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering convenient and reliable solutions to its customers.