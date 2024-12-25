Access Holdings becomes first bank to complete recapitalisation, raises ₦351bn

Access Holdings has become the first bank to complete its recapitalisation, as the banking group has released the results from its rights issue. The group recorded a total subscription of N371.8 billion on its rights issue, representing an oversubscription of 105.76 percent. However, it was constrained to raising N351 billion, the intended amount. According to a corporate disclosure on the NGX website, the newly issued 17.773 billion shares will be allotted to shareholders no later than January 10, 2025. The funds raised will boost Acc