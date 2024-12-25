Access Holdings becomes first bank to complete recapitalisation, raises ₦351bn

Share Access Holdings has become the first bank to complete its recapitalisation, as the banking group has released the results from its rights issue. The group recorded a total subscription of N371.8 billion on its rights issue, representing an oversubscription of 105.76 percent. However, it was constrained to raising N351 billion, the intended amount. According to a corporate disclosure on the NGX website, the newly issued 17.773 billion shares will be allotted to shareholders no later than January 10, 2025. The funds raised will boost AccTo read more, subscribe here. Login to Read More YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE Banking & Finance BOI gets €2bn syndicated facility from Afreximbank, others Banking & Finance Bank directors pledge support for inclusive tax reforms Banking & Finance AfDB, BOI sign $50m loan deal to support Nigeria’s women-led enterprises