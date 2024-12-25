  • Thursday, December 26, 2024
Access Holdings becomes first bank to complete recapitalisation, raises ₦351bn

December 25, 2024

Access Bank bridges financial gaps among Chinese community
Access Holdings has become the first bank to complete its recapitalisation, as the banking group has released the results from its rights issue. The group recorded a total subscription of N371.8 billion on its rights issue, representing an oversubscription of 105.76 percent. However, it was constrained to raising N351 billion, the intended amount. According to a corporate disclosure on the NGX website, the newly issued 17.773 billion shares will be allotted to shareholders no later than January 10, 2025. The funds raised will boost Acc
