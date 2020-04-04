Covid-19: Banks suspend ATM, PoS transactions failure resolution 

Nigerian banks have suspended resolutions of transaction failures on Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and Point of Sales (PoS) following the restriction of movement in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States for a period of two weeks starting from 11pm, March 30, 2020 as announced by the Federal Government.

Lenders on Friday sent messages across their customers informing them that the dispute management portal will remain temporarily closed and processing of all dispute transactions on ATM/POS(International or Local) will be put on hold until normalcy is restored.

Access Bank Plc in a notice to its customers said if they have transactions to dispute, they should call into the Contact Centre with adequate details of transaction(s) to be disputed.

“You will receive a case ID confirming that your complaint has been captured.

However, this will remain in our system till the dispute management portal is opened for disputed transactions to be logged for resolution,” the bank said.

This implies that it will take longer than the stipulated time to receive a conclusive resolution.

Fidelity Bank Plc also issued notice to its customers saying “kindly be informed that Interswitch has obtained approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria to suspend operations on its Dispute Management Portal due to COVID-19 movement restrictions”.

Consequently, refunds for failed Visa and Verve card transactions on other banks ATMs and POS terminals will not be processed until the suspension is lifted.

“We therefore advise that you use Fidelity Bank ATMs for your cash withdrawal and also, opt for Online Banking, NIP and Instant Banking in making payments instead of POS during this period”.

The bank said this does not apply to Mastercard transactions.