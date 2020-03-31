CIBN to elect new officers at virtually scheduled AGM 

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has perfected arrangements towards electing new officers at its annual general meeting which is scheduled to hold virtually.

The meeting which would be presided over by Uche Olowu, president/Chairman of Council, and hosted by Seye Awojobi, registrar/chief executive, will hold April 4, 2020.

In line with the Institute’s tradition, Chairmen and Chief Executives of banks, Past Presidents of the Institute, Presidents of other professional bodies, top Government functionaries, Fellows, Honourary Senior Members, Associates, International organisations and other relevant stakeholders have been invited to join the online meeting while the 2020 Election shall be conducted via an off-site electronic voting system. By this, voters can vote from the comfort of their homes in any part of the globe.

The AGM will consider the annual reports and accounts of 2019 operational performance of the Institute and other important matters affecting the industry and the welfare of members.

It is expected that members of the Institute all over the world will join the online meeting and participate actively in the exercise in the interest of the Institute and banking profession.

Hope Moses-Ashike