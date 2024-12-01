CBN set to launch redesigned website on Monday 

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, set to go live on Monday, December 2, 2024.

The new website, accessible at www.cbn.gov.ng , is expected to offer an enhanced user experience with faster and more intuitive navigation, according to a statement signed by Hakama Sidi Ali, acting director of corporate communications.

The CBN revealed that the redesign incorporates a contemporary Web API built on Microsoft .NET Core 8, the latest stable release of the platform.

Remarkably, both the front-end design and back-end technology were developed entirely in-house. “This achievement underscores our technical expertise and dedication to delivering a cutting-edge digital platform,” the bank stated.

The updated website will feature expanded content aimed at providing a deeper understanding of the CBN’s mandate. It is also designed to be fully responsive, ensuring compatibility with various mobile devices and web browsers. The Bank emphasised that these upgrades reflect its commitment to accessibility and user convenience.

Sidi Ali noted that public feedback played a significant role in shaping the redesign. “We are immensely grateful for the input we received from the public. This feedback served as a valuable guide for our efforts to enhance the website,” she said.

The CBN also encouraged Nigerians to stay connected by following its social media channels, which are conveniently linked on the website’s homepage. “This redesign is part of our broader commitment to improving communication and transparency with the public,” the statement concluded.

The Bank’s proactive approach to embracing digital innovation is expected to strengthen its engagement with stakeholders and facilitate easier access to crucial information.

