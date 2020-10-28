Cash-strapped customers groan as long queues return to banks in Edo

Customers in Edo State on Wednesday, experienced difficulties in making financial transactions owing to the continuous closure of some banks in the state.

The closure of the bank’s branches were not unconnected to the recent civil disturbances which erupted from the hijack of the #EndSARS protests.

The unrest was purportedly triggered by some group of persons, which subsequently led to lost of many lives, destruction of property, widespread robbery among other vices.

Apparently, the growing security threat and lack of protection which expose bank workers to danger caused a surged of anxiety and apprehension, thereby compelling majority of the branches to cease financial operations temporarily while the few ones that opened for services closed on time for fear of being attacked.

A visit to some of the banks in Benin metropolis revealed that multitude of customers were stranded outside the premises waiting to gain access into the banking hall for their transactions.

At Access Bank which is located along Akpakpava road, it was observed that they offered skeletal services but the staff were overwhelmed by the large numbers of customers that trooped out quickly to withdraw or deposit cash.

While at First Bank situated at King’s Square, customers were seen standing on long queue hoping the Automated Teller Machines (ATM) will dispense cash.

Some customers said they have been stranded at the banks for many hours but couldn’t carry out their transactions.

Speaking with our reporter, one of the customers, James Edobor, said the circumstances surrounding the temporary closed down of banking activities may be connected to the aftermath of #EndSARS protest.

He appealed to financial institutions to come up with a plan that will alleviate the plights of customers.

“We are here at the bank to withdraw money but unfortunately we have not been able to do that. This is a result of post fallout of the #EndSARS protest, and the economy of the country at the moment is very dicey. We want the government to look into it and put necessary measures in place”, he added.

Another bank customer, who pleaded anonymity said, “I was here yesterday and stayed till 2pm but couldn’t do my transaction. We were directed to leave that they cannot attend to us. So, we left without money. I am here again today to try my luck.