Banks open for 5 hours business on partial relaxing of lockdown

Nigerian banks on Monday resumed business after the Federal Government announced a phased easing of lockdown occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Customers were seen in large numbers on banks premises trying to do one transaction or another. The banks were able to manage the crowd by giving them numbers and allowing only five persons into the banking hall at a time.

“The crowd is too much; my number is 90. I will go and come back later or I go tomorrow,” one of the customers in Festac area of Lagos, told BusinessDay

Some of the bank branches are still closed and those that have resumed are operating for five to six hours.