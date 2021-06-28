Advans La Fayette MFB launches cashless centres in Offa, Iseyin

In a bid to create more efficient and agile branches, which are closer to the financially excluded members of the society, Advans Nigeria has launched two new cashless centres in Offa, Kwara State, and Iseyin, Oyo State.

These two new agile branches bring the number of Advans cashless centres serving hundreds of financially undeserved in Nigeria to three, and a total of 17 branches.

According to Gaetan Debuchy, MD/CEO, “The expansion is one of the company’s innovative approaches to providing seamless, affordable and transparent financial services to micro, small and medium scale enterprises in the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

“It will help us as a Bank to make more impact with less resources so as not to increase the cost of service to clients.

Advans is a model microfinance institution that has continued to promote private sector-led economic and social development in Nigeria, and nine other countries, he said.

Speaking on the decision of where these cashless branches are situated, Elvis Oheneba, the chief of business/strategy, said factors like proximity to small businesses, and convenience for individuals and business owners, were put into consideration, adding, “We intend to increase the number of cashless branches from three to six by the end of the year 2021”.

Jean-Luc Nzoubou, the DCEO, who also oversees the business activities for the bank network across Nigeria, explained that “’a cashless centre’ can do everything a full branch can do. Customers can apply for loans, open savings and current accounts, get access to business advisory, and also carry out other transactions without having to travel long distances.

“Furthermore, the cashless centres will also provide an extensive array of other products and services and wealth management services which underscores the Bank’s mission to provide client-centric financial services to under- served populations in a sustainable and responsible manner.”