Volkswagen Remains A Beloved Brand In Africa

Martina Biene - Managing Director, Volkswagen South Africa

As the first female MD of VWSA, what is your take on the much-discussed topic of women in the automotive industry?

Women are still very much under-represented in the auto industry. I underestimated the gravity of my appointment and soon realised that I needed to be a role model for many more women in the industry. As a woman in leadership in a predominantly male-dominated industry, my desire is to demonstrate that it is possible for women to lead large corporations.

Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA) is committed to transformation, diversity, and inclusion and constantly provides opportunities for women to develop and advance in their careers. The under-representation of women is reflected in most industries, and there is much work to be done to ensure we create an environment for female leaders to occupy and excel in senior leadership positions.

In the many years you’ve spent in VW I’m sure you’ve had some wonderful memories there. Can you tell us about the most notable ones?

My first day at work was one of those memorable moments. I came to work in Sales and Marketing at an automotive company after graduating with a degree in Theology. I never looked back since that day, and the Volkswagen brand’s crawled deeper into my heart. I fell in love with Volkswagen products, and while there are many beautiful memories, the launch of the stylish Golf 7 is a notable one.

Furthermore, my assignment in Africa (South Africa) for the first time offered an amazing experience. South Africa captured my heart, and so did the rest of Africa. I was sad to leave at the end of my assignment in 2020, but there were better plans for me in the pipeline. Last year, I was entrusted with the role of Chairperson and Managing Director of the Board of Management, becoming the first-ever woman to be the MD of an original equipment manufacturer in South Africa.

Prior to becoming the MD of VWSA, you were the Head of Volkswagen Brand Sales and Marketing in South Africa. What are your thoughts on the market there?

The Volkswagen brand in South Africa is still a beloved brand. For the past 70 years, the brand has grown in the hearts of South Africans. Globally, the brand is undergoing a spree to become a love brand again. In South Africa, the brand equity is amazing, and this is evident by the brand’s performance over the years. Volkswagen in South Africa enjoys one of the highest market shares in the world. There are so many Volkswagen brand icons in the country, from the beloved Beetle to the Golf Mk 1, which enjoyed a long history and is still popular on the roads despite the end of its lifecycle more than a decade ago. The Polo Vivo is currently the most popular hatchback in its segment on South African roads. Also, the GTI brand in South Africa holds among Africa the highest market shares in the world.

What type of response have you seen from VW’s different marketing and branding operations in Africa?

While we are aware of the size of the continent and the differences that exist from country to country, we realise there is no one size fits all solution. However, we are piloting mobility solutions in Rwanda and will soon replicate the model in other countries. Another pilot project is the Genfarm (electric tractor) solution for Africa’s large agricultural sector. The pilot project is currently underway in Rwanda. We want to tailor make our various solutions for every market, and we are doing this with great awareness of cultural sensitivity and market needs.

What plans does VWSA have to expand the brand’s presence even more in Sub-Saharan Africa?

South Africa remains the main automotive hub with full manufacturing. In 2016, we revived the brand in Kenya and established an assembly facility and distribution in East Africa. In 2018, we established an assembly facility and mobility solutions in Rwanda, and in 2019, we established an assembly facility in Ghana. Earlier this year, we took full ownership of the assembly facility in Ghana to support the West African region. Moving forward, we are looking at establishing a North African hub. The above supports our future strategy, which focuses on providing sustainable mobility and energy solutions for generations to come. We commend countries on the continent for working on policies that make it possible for Volkswagen to grow. We are working with the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM) on policies to industrialise the markets. Countries such as Senegal, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Mozambique are making good strides in policy implementation. We are working on a future strategy with a strong focus

Africa is the last development frontier for the automotive industry, and I believe that Volkswagen has the potential to succeed on the continent. We, however, need to develop a new car market. Currently, the continent has the lowest car density market for new cars, with most cars on the roads being used cars imported from other continents. Our brand performance is not bad, considering the size of the market. VW has a good brand image on the continent, and we want to continue winning the hearts of our Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) customers.

Which of the Volkswagen models is your personal favorite?

Golf GTI—if I were to buy one, I would buy an old Beetle or the T2 bus.

What is VW’s distribution network in Africa?

We have 111 dealers in South Africa, one in Botswana, and one in Namibia, and we have licensed retail importers in our SSA markets.

How important is workforce development to VWSA?

At VWSA we are committed to the training and development of our people. We have a fully fledged training academy that ensures ongoing skills development and training in various aspects of the business. From an after-sales point of view, we ensure training and development of our service technicians who support customers through the dealer network. We also work closely with the local university to develop curricula that are aligned to the needs of industry, and together we define the skills set required for future automotive needs.

