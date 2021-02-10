BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Even before covid-19, nightclubs were struggling

The pandemic has left them fighting for their survival

In normal times it is notoriously difficult to get past the bouncers at Berghain, a techno nightclub in eastern Berlin. But in September the establishment flung its doors wide: anyone could come in, not to dance, but to inspect work by 115 Berlin artists. The organisers tried hard to recreate the club’s forbidding atmosphere. Stickers…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.