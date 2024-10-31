Cabinet reshuffle and restructuring: Paving the way for an inclusive Nigeria

Bola Tinubu, president of Nigeria

Nigeria’s current state is a complex web of challenges, from economic stagnation to insecurity, corruption, and infrastructural decay. The country’s social inequality is a major concern, with widespread poverty and limited access to basic healthcare and education. In a strategic move to improve his administration’s efficiency, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on October 23, 2024, dismissed five (5) ministers and appointed seven (7) new ones in a major cabinet reshuffle, as announced by his office on Wednesday. This shake-up affects key portfolios, with new ministers appointed for humanitarian and poverty reduction, trade and investment, labour, and livestock development, as well as junior ministers for foreign affairs, education, and housing. The ministers for education, tourism, women’s affairs, youth development, and the junior minister for housing were let go, signalling a renewed focus on targeted areas during a period of economic strain.

Since taking office last year, Tinubu has introduced reforms aimed at reducing government expenditure and attracting foreign investment. However, over a year into his tenure, Nigeria’s economic challenges remain acute. The inflation rate has soared to a 28-year high, and the naira continues to plummet against the dollar. This economic downturn has fuelled widespread frustration, as evidenced by recent mass protests against the escalating cost of living. In August, violent protests led to the deaths of at least 20 people, with hundreds more detained as citizens voiced their demands for better job opportunities and economic relief.

Despite Nigeria’s status as one of Africa’s largest oil producers, much of the population remains impoverished, and economic disparity continues to grow. Issues of systemic corruption persist, with high-ranking officials’ lifestyles in stark contrast to the hardships faced by the general public. While Tinubu’s administration has received criticism, especially after approving millions for government luxuries, these recent changes may represent a step toward addressing public concerns. However, Tinubu’s cabinet shake-up with its ancillary composition needs to be critically x-rayed to give the public a feel of what is to come. The cabinet tinkering will be watched closely by Nigerians seeking tangible improvement in their daily lives.

Inclusion in governance

Inclusive governance has emerged as a crucial framework for fostering social cohesion, economic growth, and political stability in an increasingly complex global landscape. Defined as a system that actively engages all segments of society—especially marginalised and under-represented groups—inclusive governance ensures that diverse voices contribute to decision-making processes that impact their lives.

The significance of inclusive governance is multifaceted. By prioritising the inclusion of various stakeholders, societies can craft policies that resonate with the needs of all citizens, thereby enhancing social cohesion. This approach reduces polarisation and conflict, ultimately contributing to political stability. When individuals feel represented, their trust in governmental institutions increases, mitigating the risks of unrest and social discontent.

South Africa’s post-apartheid journey showcases efforts toward inclusivity through initiatives like the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. While this effort aims to heal the nation’s wounds and foster national unity, persistent inequalities reveal that the path to true inclusivity is ongoing and requires continuous commitment.

The impact of inclusive governance is particularly pronounced for marginalised groups, including women, ethnic minorities, and economically disadvantaged populations. In Kenya, the 2010 constitution mandated a minimum of one-third representation for women in elected positions. This legal framework has increased female political participation and led to policies addressing critical issues such as gender-based violence and education access. However, cultural norms and systemic barriers still pose challenges to fully realising these gains.

In stark contrast, the exclusion of marginalised groups can result in severe societal consequences. The Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar exemplify this issue, facing systemic discrimination and exclusion from political processes. Their lack of representation has culminated in violence and humanitarian crises, underscoring the dire outcomes of ignoring inclusive governance principles.

As the world navigates rising inequalities and societal divisions, the need for inclusive governance becomes ever more critical. Prioritising this approach not only empowers marginalised groups but also fosters greater civic engagement and encourages the development of policies that reflect the diverse needs of the population.

In Nigeria, the quest for inclusive governance is a pressing issue that continues to shape the political landscape. Despite the nation’s rich diversity of cultures and ethnicities, significant barriers persist in the effort to ensure that all voices are heard and represented. The ramifications of these obstacles are profound, particularly for marginalised groups.

The problems of exclusion

One of the foremost challenges is the under-representation of women and youth in political spaces. Women, who make up nearly half of Nigeria’s population, remain vastly outnumbered in governance roles. According to the National Gender Policy, women should hold at least 35 percent of political positions, yet they occupy less than 5% in the current legislative assembly. This disparity not only diminishes women’s influence in policy-making but also stifles diverse perspectives on issues affecting their communities.

Similarly, young Nigerians—who constitute a significant portion of the electorate—are often sidelined. The average age of a senator is over 50, and many young voters feel disconnected from political processes. Although in the 10th National Assembly the average ages are 27 and 57, there is still a disconnect with the youth.

Government efforts for inclusivity

In response to these challenges, various administrations have attempted to promote inclusivity. The Nigerian government established the National Gender Policy to increase women’s participation in politics and governance. The 2015 administration of President Muhammadu Buhari launched initiatives aimed at empowering women and youth, such as the National Social Investment Programme, which targeted poverty alleviation and job creation for young people.

Additionally, some states have implemented policies to ensure that women and youth are included in local governance. The Lagos State government, for example, has introduced gender-responsive budgeting to ensure that resources are allocated in ways that promote the welfare of women and girls. Similarly, youth councils have been established in various states to facilitate dialogue between young citizens and government officials.

Cabinet restructuring: Opportunities for inclusive governance

The Federal Executive Council, Nigeria’s cabinet, plays a vital role in advising the President and implementing policies. With 24 federal ministries and various parastatals, the council’s composition is critical in representing the country’s diverse population. The Nigerian Constitution ensures that each of the 36 states has at least one cabinet member, promoting regional balance. This is where the cabinet reshuffle comes in—a crucial moment to reshape the country’s leadership and pave the way for inclusive governance.

However, Nigeria’s governance has historically been plagued by issues like corruption, nepotism, and lack of accountability. The cabinet reshuffle offers a chance to break this cycle and build a Nigeria that caters to diverse needs. By appointing ministers with expertise and integrity, President Bola Tinubu can signal a commitment to inclusive governance.

BDI Commentary: X-raying the recent rounds

The recent cabinet reshuffle reveals not just the changes but also the critical areas left untouched, highlighting political motivations over performance in the latest round of cabinet rejigging. While six ministers were dismissed—Prof. Tahir Mamman (education), Uju Kennedy Ohanenye (women affairs), Mohammed Gwarzo (state for housing), Jamila Ibrahim (youth development), Lola Ade-John (tourism), and the suspended Betta Edu (humanitarian affairs)—those in charge of key sectors like defence, power, petroleum, and finance retained their positions. This suggests that, apart from education, the reshuffle largely bypassed sectors critical to the country’s economic and security health, where performance could arguably be more rigorously assessed.

There is no gainsaying in the fact that public sentiment centres on the performance of ministers who oversee sectors that directly impact daily lives, including defence, finance, and power. Questions have emerged as to why these ministers remain in their roles despite ongoing crises: defence ministers continue in office amid high levels of insecurity; the petroleum minister persists despite the non-operational refineries and upward spike in petroleum prices; and the finance minister holds his position as economic pressures—including inflation, high interest rates, and currency devaluation—strain the nation. Former governors with controversial track records who currently hold ministerial positions also remain, leaving Nigerians sceptical about the government’s commitment to genuine reform in these essential areas.

