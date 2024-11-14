XEJet introduces E190 aircraft to its fleet

XEJet has announced the launch of XEJet Express, a new all-economy service, starting with flights between Abuja and Lagos.

This service will be powered by its newly acquired Embraer E190 aircraft, configured with 104 all-economy seats, bringing affordable and comfortable air travel to the Nigerian market.

In a statement by the airline, it stated that the introduction of XEJet Express marks a significant step in the company’s mission to provide reliable and efficient travel for Nigerians.

According to the airline, the E190 is the perfect fit for this service, known for its fuel efficiency, modern design, and exceptional performance on short to medium-haul routes like Lagos and Abuja.

“The launch of XEJet Express is a testament of our commitment to making air travel more accessible within Nigeria.

“The E190 allows us to offer an affordable all-economy service without compromising on the quality and comfort our passengers expect from XEJet.

“We are excited to start this new chapter by connecting Lagos and Abuja, two of Nigeria’s most important cities, with fast, reliable, and budget friendly flights,” said Emmanuel Iza, CEO of XEJet.”

As the company expands its footprint in the country, XEJet Express is set to redefine affordable travel for Nigerians.

