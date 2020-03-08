Women in key positions at Air Peace have greatly contributed to success of the airline – Olajide

Oluwatoyin Olajide is the Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace Limited. In this interview with IFEOMA OKEKE, she speaks on how women can achieve their dreams irrespective of limitations around them. She also speaks on how the airline’s deliberate decision to keep women in key positions has contributed to its success. Excerpts:

Could you briefly tell us about yourself; your background and the role you currently play as the COO of Air Peace?

My name is Oluwatoyin Olajide, a native of Ogun State, and by the grace of God I am the Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace Limited. I have a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Lagos and have several certifications from the prestigious Cranfield University in the United Kingdom, Harvard Business School, USA and Sheffield School of Aeronautics, USA. I have multifarious certifications in aviation-related disciplines and am licensed by the Federal Aviation Administration in the United States. Apart from aviation, I have taken stabs at Banking and Marketing. A lot of people do not know this, but I actually started my career in banking. I worked in various departments before I decided to take a huge step to follow my passion which is to make the air transportation safer and more efficient and this spurred me to further educate and develop myself. I have worked with other airlines in Nigeria before I finally joined Air Peace. I am a result-driven person, who believes in creating solutions to problems.

In an industry that can be male-dominated, Air Peace has made deliberate efforts to put women in key positions in the company. How has this worked for Air Peace as an airline?

Let me tell you that 90percent of Management Staff are women. These are not just women but professionals with vast experience in their respective specialties. The Chairman and founder of the airline, Barrister Allen Onyema, is a proponent of female empowerment and gender equality and to this end, he has provided a conducive environment for all to flourish. Women in key positions in Air Peace have greatly contributed to the success of the airline because we have diversity of thoughts which leads to increasing productivity, enhanced collaboration and inspiring organisational dedication which result in greater business benefits.

You will recall that on 5th July, 2018, we had our first all-female crew flight as led by Simisola Ajibola which was an epoch-making event in the history of aviation in Nigeria and would not be forgotten in a hurry. This is one example of an historical event that our chairman has helped realised with his empowerment of women.

The decision to saddle women with key positions is a strategic one and has been paying off. Women make terrific mentors which can be incredibly important for carrier growth and job satisfaction. There is nothing like a great mentor, someone who can guide you and provide honest, real-time, practical advice.

If it takes only women to take your company to the next level, then engage only women. Let us stop having this impression that women should only occupy subordinate positions.

At Air Peace, we do not discriminate on gender basis. We give the job to whoever is qualified and can perform. So, I will say yes, the policy has worked for us

As the COO of Air Peace, which makes you the second in command, how have you been able to manage affairs at the company, knowing the peculiar nature of women to be very careful in making key decisions even if those decisions are needed urgently?

To manage any organisation, you must know and understand the business. You must be fully seized of all the processes. My knowledge of the aviation industry coupled with years of cognate experience prepared me to be able to manage Air Peace. Another thing that has helped me is the dedication to my job and my leadership strategy. I am a result-oriented person, very assertive and I do not believe in impossibilities. If we need to get work done within a set timeframe, then we must get it done. Time is too precious just to be spent, it must be well invested. My fantastic team and colleagues are well aware of this and they know that all hands must be on deck. Aviation is real time, you can’t afford to waste time in taking decisions, it could cost you dearly. You must be proactive and sometimes predictive to ensure you sustain the momentum. When discharging my duties as COO, I neither think like a woman nor like a man. I think and discharge my duties like a COO who has a business to run and ensure she is running a profitable and sustainable business.

How have you been able to manage work-family-life balance, such that none suffers?

A lot has been said that a career woman cannot have a home but I thank God for making it possible for me to have a career and a beautiful home. For a woman to successfully be able to combine a home and a career, some factors must be present because it can be very challenging. First, she must have a strong support system to ensure that the home front does not suffer. I am very lucky to have an understanding husband who is very supportive and understands my responsibilities at work. He is always there whenever I cannot. Another factor which has been beneficial to me is that once I get home, I become a loving wife and a caring mother. My being a Chief Operating Officer extends only to official duties, while at home, I am a different person. I give my all to my family and this has helped keep my home together. I’ve intentionally set strategic, as well as realistic career and personal goals that work together to create a healthy lifestyle for me and my family. I also have an understanding chairman. When your husband and boss are understanding, it’s easier for you to plan well and achieve some semblance of work-home balance.

Could you please mention some of the positions in Air Peace that are being headed by women?

A lot, actually. Some of them are- Chief of Finance & Administration; Cabin Services Manager; HR manager; Head of Legal and Corporate Services; Director of Engineering & Maintenance; Production & Planning Manager; Head of Procurement; Deputy Head of Procurement; Deputy HR Manager; Country Manager, Dubai; Marketing Manager; Head of Commercial & Business Development; Customer Relations Manager. These are all extraordinary women producing extraordinary results to grow the brand.

Has Air Peace achieved anything differently by actively engaging women in activities of the airline?

Yes, by actively engaging women in the activities of the airline, Air Peace has brought into the system a lot of passion and commitment to the success of the organisation. There are great improvements in the area of essential soft skills such as professionalism, collaboration, critical thinking, etc. These are well entrenched in the system in addition to technical skills, experience and knowledge required for a successful organisation. There are better decision making and ultimately greater success for the airline. If there’s one thing we have gained from our female-dominated Management, it’s their painstaking and careful approach to tasks. And this has positively impacted the growth of the airline over time.

How many female pilots and engineers does Air Peace have at the moment and any plan to increase the number anytime soon?

We have 13 female engineers and seven female pilots in our employ. They are doing very well. And, yes, we plan to increase the number. It’s part of our expansion drive.

Do you think gender can be an obstacle to women doing exploits in their various professions?

Well, that depends on the resolve, mind-set and attitude of the woman. The Nigerian corporate environment is male-dominated. This tends to limit the woman in her chosen career. Notwithstanding, she has to resolve to overcome this barrier. She must be consistent and resilient and may in some cases have to work twice as hard as a man to earn her seat at the top. Some men will display chauvinistic proclivities, but this should never discourage the woman. I have had my own share of this in my career. Women should arise and change the narrative. Women have a critical role to play in engendering this paradigm shift. We are the future.

What is your advice for women who are trying to pursue their dreams in life but have financial and societal limitations?

First, there is no impossibility in my dictionary. I have always believed that with God, all things are possible and I could achieve whatever I set my mind to achieve. Young women should be focused, determined and goal oriented. ‘The price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand, and the determination that whether we win or lose, we have applied the best of ourselves to the task at hand.’ Never give up and do not allow anyone to make you feel inferior because you are unique and have special talents. Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice. Don’t let anyone or one setback derail your career success. I charge any woman who wants to have a career in the aviation sector and indeed any sector to, by all means, go for it. Determination is key to success. Times will come when you will feel like giving up but just hold on to your dream; chase it, work towards it and one day it will pay off. Remember, Women are the future. We are special, and reshaping the world.