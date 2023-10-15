Why we suspended Omni-Blu’s Air Operating Certificate process – NCAA

Musa Nuhu, the Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has explained reasons for suspending Air Operator Certificate (AOC) process of Omni-Blu Aviation.

He also the debunked reports that the aviation regulatory body suspended the AOC process because of alleged involvement of Akin Olateru, the Director-General of Nigeria Investigation Safety Bureau (NSIB), in the shareholding of the airline.

Nuhu, while fielding questions from journalists at the retirement and book launch of Sam Adurogboye, a former spokesman of NCAA, on Saturday, clarified that there was no conflict between him and the DG of NSIB, hinting that Omni-Blu was just asked to clarify that Olateru is no longer a director in the company just to eliminate conflict of interest which had been done.

“It is unfortunate that it is coined that NCAA has suspended the AOC processes of Omni-Blu Aviation. One of the directors of Omni-Blu who is DG NSIB, Akin Olateru, a very close colleague and a friend of mine is a shareholder in Ombi-Blu and this was something he had before he came to the public service. Just because you came to public service does not mean you should wipe off your previous years.

“There was just a question from NCAA that it appears there was a conflict between this application and the Act of NSIB and NCAA. So, they were asked to respond and they responded.

“He has provided all the documents, he has shown proof he has resigned and he has declared his interest in those organisations. So, he has provided the appropriate documentation to show that there is no conflict of interest.”

Just last week reports filled the air that the NCAA had suspended the AOC processes for Omn-Blu Aviation (OBA), which would enable it to operate as a scheduled operator.

Ombi-Blu currently operates as a chartered helicopter and jet company.

A letter to the Managing Director, OBA, with the reference number: NCAA/DOLTS/LRO/OBA/VOL I/O3323, from NCAA, dated October 3, 2023, and obtained by Nairametrics, indicated that the apex aviation regulatory body suspended the certification due to ‘conflict of interest’