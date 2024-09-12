Why we are investing in culture change at FAAN – Agbebire

Henry Agbebire is the director of Special Duties at FAAN, who helps align FAAN operations with global standards. Agbebire is an oriented professional with over 29 years of specialised experience in human capital development, project management, consultancy, life coaching, and publishing. In this interview, he speaks on why FAAN is investing in training employees to ensure there is a behaviour and culture overhaul to help it achieve its objectives.

The Special Duties Directorate is a brainchild of the Minister of Aviation. What are some of your achievements in the last few months?

The Minister in his wisdom, when he started his reforms, decided to put some new directorates in some of the agencies. So the Special Duties Directorate was established to help close gaps in different agencies. In FAAN, there were lots of gaps that needed to be closed. And we needed some quick fix solutions to some problems. So the Minister thought that while we are looking at the holistic solution, let us have a directorate that will take care of some of these issues. That was how the directorate came about.

Right now, in FAAN, we have two major departments that are statutory. We have what we call the Special Duties Department, and we have what we call the Airport Service Quality (ASQ)Department.

The Airport Service Quality Department is a department that focuses on the quality of our infrastructure, airports, and services. So, what we look at is monitor these infrastructures, monitor these services, and see how they can become optimal. We also have other units in the department.

Right now, I would say we’ve achieved quite a lot but still on a short-term basis, because we have a holistic plan. One of the biggest achievements this far is on human capital development.

Olubunmi Kuku, the Managing Director, is big on the quality of employees we have. So there was a need to orient them and immerse them into a culture that would align with our strategic goals, which, of course, is something that is in line with the minister’s agenda and with the president’s agenda. So we started what we call the Culture Change Program. It’s an intensive training and immersion program where every employee in FAAN is oriented to understand what we call the desired culture.

Tell us about the training and areas you are touching on

There are 12 values that have been identified that drive today’s FAAN culture. So every staff member is trained. We have a target of about 400 (trainees) monthly because we are engaging in quite a lot. We are looking at Infrastructure and staff development to ensure staff understand the immediate needs of customers so that customer experience can be optimal. So the training is intensive, and the program is tagged ‘Flight to Excellence.’ Now, this program is something that involves individuals and aligning them and abiding to those cultures is key. So we call it the desired culture. So in fact, we have called it the Fan Culture Creed from professionalism to productivity, and efficiency, but the ultimate is excellence. So the drive is for us to deliver excellent services and results.

We also have the Special Duties Directorate. This directorate is providing leadership for the task force. Right now, the task force has a duty to ensure we eradicate corruption and illicit activities at the airport. It is called a task force against illicit activities at the different airports. FAAN has about 22 airports. So we started with the flagship airport, which is the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA), Lagos.

Tell us how you have improved customer experience around the airports

Right now, we have different programs we are running. If you go to the airport right now, you see QR codes. So, customers and passengers can just scan these QR codes and make complaints. Feedback has been overwhelming. So, in terms of customer experience, we have really achieved a lot. Reports have been quite positive right now at the airport.

When you go to the MMIA, you are happy because we have discouraged a lot of touting and extortion and unnecessary harassment. We are collaborating with different agencies to ensure we do not, in any way, be at cross-purpose. But as far as we are concerned, we have our own different strategies we are using. Gone are the days when it’s all about raiding people. So we have people that now carry body cameras. This has helped to really reduce the menace of illicit activities at the airport.

So it’s being quite intensive in terms of infrastructure development as well. The Minister is big on the issue of our toilets. You know, people feel the customer experience has not been too good in terms of the kind of toilets we have. So we have a FAAN Innovation and Renovation Toilet Program, whereby we are now going to showcase, you know, brand new toilets.

We are starting with E-Wing and we want this type of toilet working and comfortable. But key for us is all those quick-fix issues, you know have been taken care of. I must also say that from a general perspective, we have issues like, runways being improved upon, airfield lightings and rest, are being improved upon. The avio-bridges and other infrastructure that require us to import from abroad will soon be brought in. We hear many of them are ready and will be coming soon.

What are the key challenges the agency is facing?

The agency is facing quite a lot. The pressure on our revenue streams is quite huge. We are not getting enough in terms of revenue to meet up with the demands for infrastructure. If you look at inflationary trends as well in the economy today, it has also skyrocketed the cost of the business. This has slowed us down in terms of how we are able to accomplish some of our goals. We also have issues like human capital, which, again, has been taken care of by the MD’s project, which has to do with our culture, working on the mindset of the individual staff, so we are able to align with the new culture. And, you know, change is not easy. So there is always resistance to change. And that is why we say we are talking about culture change. People need to align with what we call the new values in your culture. So, these are some of the challenges. But I tell you, we are cautiously optimistic and there are high hopes that all of these will be taken care of. But if you look at the team we have right now, headed by Olubunmi Kuku, we are focused. And the idea is to pursue our strategic goals with vigour to ensure we accomplish all we set out to do.

There are reports of some airport workers engaging in illicit tactics. How much are we able to ensure that some of these elements do not discredit the work of FAAN?

First, charity begins at home. The job of the task force is quite intensive. There are six different illicit activities we identified from extortion to touting, and we came up with ten strategic plans. In course of investigating these six areas of corruption, we found out that even at FAAN within the system, some of our structures, there are culprits. We found that a lot of security agencies were involved as well. So we started a battle from within.

In terms of orientation, training, and ensuring we deal first with those within the system, we give that a priority, a key priority. So to a very large extent, we are working hard on that. We are doing a lot of sensitisation programs. We are doing a lot of stakeholder programs as well. So it’s not something you can just forcefully clean up. In fact, I say it’s not a sprint; it’s some kind of marathon.

We are taking our time; it’s going to take some time. But if you go to the airport now for some investigation, you would see what the feedback is, the negative feedback is reduced a great deal. So, we are working hard on that. So we are taking the first step to deal with our people. So the fight is going to be consistent and steady.

How do you intend to expand the work of the Taskforce to other airports?

The Taskforce is made up of very smart, intelligent people, and some of them are even members of security agencies. Now, what we have done is to use the Murtala Muhammed Airport as some form of case study and we‘ve done a lot. Like I said, if you go there now, there are loads of campaigns ongoing and we have constant announcements being made. This airport is against touting! Report any case directly. Scan the QR codes, call for emergency or report any illicit activities. We even encourage whistle-blowing. So, we have roll-up banners and posters, and there is even a sign that will be placed in about a week’s time. It’s titled, “Welcome to Corruption Free Zone.”

Now, all of these will be replicated in our five international airports. The journey will start soon. What we have done is to test run our efforts and look at the feedback and begin to prepare for instance, QR codes for the other four international airports already and so it will be pasted everywhere. So, there is no need to talk to anybody. Just make this call and we just get to you right away at the airport.

What does the future hold for FAAN?

Honestly, the future for FAAN is promising, quite a lot. It’s in the pipeline. Critically, there’s the issue of airport viability. Right now, just three or four of the airports are viable. The MD is big on this. She wants all the airports to be viable. A lot of collaboration is coming up. We have engaged stakeholders, state governments that have quite a number of these airports. Four airports can’t continue to subsidize all other airports.

I think we will start rolling out our airport viability programs. Airport managers are being sent to different training right now on airport viability. There’s also the effort on route development that is critical. The airports are there, but there are no routes. So, flights are not coming. So, a lot of effort is being put in place to drive route development. Again, I’ll say, Olubunmi Kuku, our MD is very big on that. But interestingly, you need to know that we are trying to align with even Mr. President’s vision. In due time, I think it’s looking at a $1 trillion economy. That is huge. and ambitious. It may interest you to know that we are taking that on board. At FAAN, it’s critical. Because, FAAN is one of the key revenue generators and we see our airports as a gateway and so, airport viability is critical to us. So, we are trying to align and ensure that we have a key role to play in terms of our revenue.