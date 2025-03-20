Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2, (MMA2) Lagos

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), has said it is taking concrete steps to empower women within the aviation industry and beyond.

This is as the company joins the global celebration of International Women’s Day 2025, embracing this year’s theme: ‘Accelerate Action.’

In a statement, BASL said it is committed to driving meaningful progress in gender equality, and taking concrete steps to empower women within the aviation industry and beyond.

“At MMA2, we recognise that empowering women is not just a goal, it is a catalyst for innovation, growth, and success. We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive environment where women’s contributions are valued, amplified, and supported through deliberate policies and initiatives,” Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, Head of Corporate Communications.

Yinka-Olawuyi, stated “This year’s theme, ‘Accelerate Action,’ is a call to move beyond conversations and implement real strategies that break down barriers and create opportunities for women to thrive. At BASL, we have consistently championed gender inclusion by ensuring women hold key leadership and decision-making roles, creating a truly balanced and dynamic management team.”

She said BASL is turning commitment into action by:

• Ensuring Equal Opportunities – Upholding fair hiring practices to create a level playing field for all employees.

• Promoting Work-Life Balance – Offering flexible work arrangements, including adaptable hours and family-friendly policies, to support the diverse needs of our workforce.

• Investing in Women’s Leadership – Placing capable female professionals in key leadership roles and providing growth opportunities that empower them to drive meaningful change.

“As we celebrate International Women’s Day 2025, BASL reaffirms its commitment to not only inspiring inclusion but actively driving the change needed to achieve gender equality. We invite our partners, stakeholders, and the wider community to join us in accelerating action for a more inclusive and equitable future,” she added.

