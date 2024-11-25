We have engaged NSA to address airport harassment -Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment

.says security agencies to get 1,000 body cameras to curb harassment

Concerned over airport harassments and activities of security operatives at Nigerian airports, Festus Keyamo, minister of aviation and aerospace development, has disclosed that his ministry has taken steps to address persistent complaints of harassment by security operatives at Nigerian airports.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Sunday, Keyamo said that he has engaged Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA) to tackle the issue.

According to the minister, even though these actions are not by officials of the aviation ministry, he has approached the NSA to address them because he is concerned about the harassment of passengers.

“We have complained to the national security adviser on this because we are concerned about the harassment of Nigerians,” Keyamo stated.

He explained that the NSA has initiated measures to address the problem, including the acquisition of 1,000 body cameras for use by security agencies operating at airports. These cameras are expected to enhance transparency and accountability among personnel.

“We have complained to the national security adviser on this because we are concerned about the harassment of Nigerians. Take note, it is not aviation, it is not Keyamo, I see people tagging me all the time, ‘somebody just asked for a bribe from me,’ but it is somebody from another agency.

“They tag me all the time, it is not me, it is not aviation. We have to complain to the Office of the National Security Adviser who is doing a lot on this.

“I have mentioned before that the training is almost over now. He bought 1,000 body cameras that all the agencies will wear. We just want to go through the training first. There is a command centre for this where everybody will see exactly the moving cameras on everybody’s chest,” Keyamo said on the programme.

The minister further clarified that while security agencies play a critical role in ensuring safety, their operations must be conducted with professionalism and minimal disruption to passengers. He disagreed with calls for most of the security agencies to be pulled out of the airports.

He made reference to arrests of drug traffickers at the airports by the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) as one of the reasons why these agencies should be at the airport.

“These agencies should be at the airports but they should have their cubicles inside. It is when you suspect somebody that you pull him out and take him to a restricted zone and check the person.

“Not that every stop you see NDLEA checking your bag, DSS checking your bag and all that. That is what we don’t want, that is what Nigerians don’t want and that is what we must do to please Nigerians,” he said.

He called for a structured approach, suggesting that security checks should only be conducted in designated areas after suspicion has been established.

“These agencies should be at the airports but operate in a way that respects the rights of Nigerians,” Keyamo added.

Beyond addressing security concerns, Keyamo highlighted Nigeria’s potential as a leading aviation hub in Africa. He stressed the need for improved infrastructure and greater investment in the sector to attract global investors and enhance the country’s aviation market.

According to him, Nigeria remains the most viable aviation market in the whole of Africa.

“Nigeria is the most viable country in Africa when it comes to aviation – largest population, largest traffic, most positioned country to be a hub in Africa. So, let us begin to attract people to come,” Keyamo said

The minister said the fact that Nigeria has not fixed everything does not mean it will not try and advertise itself to bring investors into the country.

According to him, that is the only way to improve infrastructure and attract private investors because budgetary allocations cannot carry the big infrastructure plan.

“The president in his wisdom has also instituted what we call ‘the Renewed Hope Fund,’ but that also will provide a counterpart fund. It will not provide the full funding for some big infrastructure. So, what do we want to do?

“We have gone round the world and seen airshows across the world. Nigeria has not held an airshow before. An airshow is when you open up the country for investors to come and display their wares,” he explained.

Share