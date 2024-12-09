We are working with authorities to ascertain cause of the incident – Flybird 

Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited (AMSL) an indigenous Nigerian company and a subsidiary of Flybird Aviation GmbH Berlin Germany has said it is working closely with relevant aviation authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ascertain the root cause of its recent incident.

Recall that on December 6, 2024, a Flybird AMSL Hawker 900XP aircraft, registration 5N-KAL, experienced an in-flight incident while travelling from the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja to Kotoka Airport, Accra.

Preliminary information by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) indicates that the aircraft, with four persons on board (three crew members and one passenger), was climbing through flight level 240 en route to flight level 280 when the crew reported an engine indication issue.

According to NSIB, the aircraft was at a position approximately 25 nautical miles southwest of VOR station VONUK at 17:54 UTC when the crew requested a diversion back to Abuja due to the engine indication.

The request was promptly granted, and the aircraft was cleared to descend to flight level 190. In a statement by the company, it noted that by safety protocols and as a precautionary measure, the aircraft safely executed a return to the point of departure.

The company stated that all persons on board including three crew members and a passenger are safe and unharmed.

“We are currently working in close collaboration with relevant aviation authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ascertain the root cause of the incident,” Flybird management stated.

The company stated that “as a responsible and responsive organisation, the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our top priority. As a Nigerian company operating globally, we are proud of the progress we’ve made. Our heartfelt appreciation goes to our professional and committed crew members, who successfully landed the aircraft safely despite the mishap.

“As a licensed Air Operator by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Flybird has earned a stellar reputation for its unwavering dedication to excellence.

“As we cooperate with relevant authorities to unravel the root cause of this incident, we remain committed to practicing and advocating for safety within the aviation industry.”



