Wakanow partners Dana to provide real time access for flight bookings

Wakanow, Africa’s leading travel tech company, has collaborated with Dana Airlines, a fully private sector-owned carrier in Nigeria, allowing Wakanow deliver real-time inventory and continuous flight schedules 24/7.

By virtue of this partnership, Wakanow is the only official online travel agency with Dana Airlines Nigeria’s Live Inventory bookable in real-time thus enabling the delivery of a seamless booking experience for Wakanow customers and Dana Airlines passengers to provide global standard in customer experience to the teeming customers of the airline.

In his speech at the commencement of this partnership, Adebayo Adedeji, CEO of Wakanow, said, “Wakanow is expected to bring in another differentiator to the Nigerian travel industry as we begin this collaboration with Dana Airlines. With this partnership, we are poised to change the face of domestic travel for Nigerian travellers and other tourists from across the world. We would bring our topnotch expertise to bear so that this collaboration will be a case study across the aviation industry.”

According to Adedeji, “The aviation industry is undergoing changes that will delight travelers and will bring a boost to the quality of service provided to the travellers. With Wakanow, Nigerians will continue to have bespoke services and superior customer experience across all our touchpoints for Dana Airlines.”

In her words, Adenike Macaulay, the chief commercial officer of Wakanow, said, “This integration with DANA Airlines will unlock an expanded domestic inventory selection for our customers making Wakanow the one stop shop for domestic travel bookings in Nigeria. Our expertise in the travel industry will be brought to the fore in exceeding customers’ experience with Dana Airlines bookings.

Macaulay noted, “Our workforce is ready to support Dana Airlines in surpassing customers’ expectations.”

According to Sukhjinder Mann, the DCEO of Dana Air, Dana Air is a leading brand in the aviation industry and we are committed to partnerships that will be beneficial not just to the industry but to our teeming guests.

“Our collaboration with Wakanow is to create seamless, real-time booking options for our guests across the world and there are a lot of these partnerships in the works as part of efforts to continue to exceed the flying aspirations of our guests with improved customer experience.”

Wakanow has become renowned for her support to local and international airlines and enhancing the Nigerian aviation industry with distinct products and services. The travel tech company is built to cater to all the travel needs of travel enthusiasts from flights, hotels, holiday experiences, visa processing, COVID-19 tests, among other offerings for Nigerian travellers. As an indigenous African travel industry leader, Wakanow was a part of the 10th Aviation Stakeholders Convention that took place in Nairobi, Kenya recently.