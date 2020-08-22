Virgin Atlantic resumes London-Lagos flights September 10

After a five-month hiatus, Virgin Atlantic will be welcoming customers back on-board as it makes a return back to Lagos on September 10.

To ensure the health and safety of customers and crew, Virgin Atlantic is implementing additional measures to offer peace of mind in the airport and when taking to the skies, the airline said in an emailed statement Saturday morning.

These measures, it said, include enhanced and thorough cleaning practices at check-in, boarding gates, and on-board, including the use of electrostatic spraying of high-grade disinfectants in all cabins and lavatories before every flight, ensuring no surface is left untouched. Safe distancing will also be adhered to wherever possible, and mask-wearing will be required throughout the journey.

Virgin Atlantic said all customers will be provided with a personal health pack for their health and safety, which will contain three medical-grade face masks to be worn on-board, surface wipes, and hand gel.

The airline will also be offering a simplified hot food service in all cabins, redesigned to limit interaction, enclosed and controlled from preparation in a COVID-safe, monitored environment to the moment it is served.

Economy and Premium Economy customers will now enjoy a “Fly safe, eat well” meal box, which incorporates a choice of two hot meals, cheese, and biscuits, and a dessert pot washed down with a choice of wine, beer, soft drinks, and bottled water, it said.

The airline said upper-class customers will receive a choice of three hot meals, desserts, including cheese and biscuits, and a ciabatta roll, all delivered to their seat on a tray.

“All customers will receive a second meal service which, on day flights from the UK, includes the delicious Mile High Tea in collaboration with celebrity pâtissier Eric Lanlard,” it said.

The statement quoted Justin Bell, commercial manager, Virgin Atlantic, as saying the airline was delighted to be able to relaunch flights between Lagos and London Heathrow, showcasing its brand new A350-1000 aircraft.

“We will always ensure that health and safety remain our number one priority, whilst keeping our signature Virgin spirit and our teams have been working tirelessly to implement new measures and evolve our customer experience. We are looking forward to welcoming customers back on-board, taking them to the skies safely and in true Virgin Atlantic style,” Bell said.

“The health and wellbeing of our customers and crew are at the centre of all our operations and that includes social distancing at the airport and on-board wherever possible, meticulous cleaning of the aircraft and individual Health Packs for all customers, containing medical-grade face masks, hand sanitizer, and surface wipes,” he said.

As travel restrictions around the world start to relax and customer demand increases, Virgin Atlantic says it will add more routes back into its network.

Hong Kong, New York JFK, and Los Angeles were amongst the first destinations to restart with further routes added throughout August, September, and October.