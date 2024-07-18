University of Ibadan emerge winner at National Travel Essay Competition

The University of Ibadan (UI), Oyo State and Murtala Muhammed Airport Secondary School (MMASS), Ikeja, Lagos has emerged winners in the tertiary institutions and secondary schools categories respectively of the 13th National Travel Essay Competition (NTEC 2024) and Air Transport Youth Empowerment Seminar.

The grand finale, which was held on May 25, 2024 at the Training hall of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Annex, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos saw Oyedele Philemon of UI and Olubode Testimony of MMASS become winners following a rigorous session of oral defense of their written essays.

In the tertiary institutions category, participants were tasked with writing on the topic: ‘The Use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel: Developing a Workable Solution for Nigeria and Africa.’ Similarly, the secondary schools category wrote on the topic titled, ‘The Role of Artificial Intelligence In Future Air Transportation.’

Ewos Iroro, Founder and National Coordinator of NTEC, said, “The aviation industry has been at the forefront of embracing technology in trying to address many of its challenges.

“Two areas where this is currently prevalent are in the application of Artificial Intelligence to various aspects of its operations and the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuel as a way of reducing the industry’s carbon emissions. Hence, these two issues formed the idea behind the topics chosen for this year’s essay competition.”

He added that NTEC has grown over the years and continues to reach out to the grassroots to discover hidden talents in an effort to raise future aviation professionals.

Olubunmi Kuku, the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), who was represented by Christabel Eromosele, DGM Passages and Protocol, said; “I am particularly elated because this program is not only aimed at building and developing our youth, but it is also targeted at bridging the gap in manpower needs of the Aviation Industry. I am confident that from this class of 2024, we will in no distant future be witnessing and celebrating the emergence of world class aviation engineers, pilots, cabin crew, air traffic controllers, and other aviation professionals.”

Eromosele added that, “The theme of this year’s event, “Unveiling Today’s Talents for Future Opportunities” could not have come at a better time. This is because the latent talents and abilities of the present generation is undeniable.

“Therefore, it is only right that we appreciate and celebrate the doggedness, consistency, and dedication of the organizers of this event. Indeed, when the story of aviation in Nigeria is being written, your contributions will surely receive a worthy mention.”

Assessment of written works as well as the oral defense was done by a panel of Independent Assessors chaired by Basil Agboarumi, Executive Director, Communications & Government Affairs, SIFAX Group. Other members of the panel include Christabel Eromosele, AGM Protocol and Passages, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN); Alex Nwuba, President, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association of Nigeria; Victoria Adegbe, MD, Aviatrix Hub; Christie Oseghale, GM, Quality & Safety, Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc; and Olu Ohunayo, General Secretary, Aviation Round Table.

In the tertiary institutions category, Oyedele Philemon went home with a cash prize of N150,000 while Olubode Testimony won a cash prize of N100,000 both sponsored by the Airline Logistics and Management Limited (ALML).

Similarly, Amoo Titoluwa of University of Lagos (Unilag) won N100,000 and Ekuma Onosewo of Princeton College, Surulere equally took home N60,000 both in 2nd place in both categories also sponsored by OAS Helicopters. Third place went to Ubokobong Michael of the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsuka with N50,000 and Patrick Chidiebere of Abiolu Comprehensive College, Igando, Lagos with N40,000.