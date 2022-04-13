United Nigeria Airlines, Wakanow partner to deliver value booking experience

United Nigeria Airlines, Nigerian carrier has integrated with Wakanow, travel tech company, to provide greater value to its customers by delivering real-time inventory and flight schedules.

By virtue of this partnership, Wakanow is the only online travel agency with United Nigeria’s Live Inventory bookable in real time enabling the delivery of seamless booking experience for Wakanow customers and United Nigeria passengers.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to United Nigeria, Adebayo Adedeji, chief executive officer, Wakanow, said, “We are excited to commence this partnership with United Nigeria. With the support of Wakanow, the airline will concentrate on her core mandate which is moving travelers across the country while we will ensure that travelers have the best-in-class booking experience.”

“We have promised our customers that we are the best plug for their local and international travels. We will continue to deliver on this promise and with this partnership, we have gone a step further to delight African travelers,” Adedeji added.

Also commenting during the visit, Adenike Macaulay, chief commercial officer, Wakanow, noted that with this integration, Nigerians should be rest assured of a seamless booking experience for domestic flights with United Nigeria.

“Our expertise as an innovative travel tech company is a great value addition to the airline which will be leveraged extensively as we deepen our partnership. We will be upping the ante of the booking experience of United Nigeria airlines as a partner,” Macaulay said.

Obiora Okonkwo, chairman and chief executive officer, United Nigeria Airline said, “United Nigeria is glad to have Wakanow as a partner to provide this bespoke service to us in delivering best-in-class booking services. We are sure that their support for United Nigeria will aid our growth and overall success in the aviation industry.”

Osita Okonkwo, executive director and chief operating officer of United Nigeria, explained that as the airline continues to evolve and take on more destinations, the potential of the tourism sector of Nigeria will all be better known.

According to him, “Wakanow has demonstrated leadership in the travel industry, and we are sure that this will impact on our airline as well and provide the travelling public Dear to not only its booking platform but also other services. It will complement United Nigeria’s objective of uniting cities, cultures, businesses, friends and associates through delivery of safe and exceptional flight experiences to its customers.”

Wakanow is Africa’s travel tech agency and offers travel deals and experiences. Wakanow is built to cater for all of the travel needs of travel enthusiasts from flights, hotels, holiday experiences, visa processing, COVID-19 tests, among other offerings.