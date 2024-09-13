Uganda Airlines begins direct flights to Abuja, cuts travel time, costs

….Opening new trade, tourism tinks

Uganda Airlines has launched direct flights between Entebbe and Abuja, offering a new route that significantly cuts travel time and costs between the two nations.

The new service, which commenced on September 12, provides twice-weekly flights from Entebbe International Airport to Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, marking a milestone in the growing relationship between Uganda and Nigeria.

The direct flight service takes approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes, a contrast to the previous indirect routes that could take up to 14 hours.

The new route complements Uganda Airlines’ existing service to Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub, which was launched last year.

According to Nelson Ocheger, Uganda’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, this development will strengthen the ties between East and West Africa, facilitating not only the movement of people but also goods and services. He noted that the route would ease travel, reduce costs, and boost the volume of trade between the two countries.

“The direct flight will facilitate the movement of cargo and reduce transport costs. This will ultimately increase trade, benefit businesses, and generate more employment opportunities for people in both countries,” Ocheger said.

The high commissioner stated that before the launch of this service, travellers between Uganda and Nigeria often had to connect through other East African countries or make layovers in Lagos, making the journey long and cumbersome. He said that the new route eliminates this inconvenience, streamlining travel for both business and leisure purposes.

Ocheger explained that the launch is expected to have a positive impact on several sectors, including tourism, education, and trade. With Uganda attracting Nigerian students, particularly in science courses, and Nigeria being a key market for Ugandan products, the direct flights will help strengthen these ties.

He noted also that the tourism sectors of both countries stand to benefit from increased visitor numbers.

Uganda Airlines has set introductory fares for the route, with economy tickets priced at $600 and business class tickets at $1,665. These rates are expected to encourage more travellers to take advantage of the new connection.

Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, who was represented by Hassan Ejibunu, Director of Air Transport Management in the Ministry, stated that aviation remains the best way for Africa to connect her people and promote inter-Africa business.

“This is a memorable day for the government because it is in our interest for African leaders and Africans to connect. This will ease the movement of people and freight cargo, with only 3 hours, and 30 minutes.

“Before now, when you travel to Uganda, you first of all go to Lagos. From Lagos, you connect your flight, maybe to another East African country like Kenya, Then, you have to do a layover before you now connect to Uganda.

“All that may take about 14 hours, but it’s now taking only just three hours. We have to thank the leadership of both countries, for creating the environment, enabling the two countries to connect. We call on Nigerians and we call on Ugandans to utilize this opportunity,” he stated

He also highlighted the importance of the new route in fostering regional cooperation and noted that the direct flights align with the African Union’s goal of enhancing intra-Africa connectivity through the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) initiative.

Ministers of both countries expressed optimism about the future, anticipating that the direct flights will deepen bilateral relations.

On his part, Fred Byamukama, Uganda’s Minister of State for Transport, emphasized that the service comes at a time when both nations are working to enhance their economic cooperation.

“This direct flight means reduced time and increased opportunities for trade and tourism. It will greatly benefit the economies of Uganda and Nigeria and promote stronger ties between the two regions,” Byamukama remarked.

He added that the direct flights also come as Uganda Airlines celebrates its fifth anniversary, which is a testament to the airline’s expanding regional presence. According to him, the carrier is now operating on 14 routes, with Abuja being one of its newest connections.

As both Uganda and Nigeria continue to work together on bilateral agreements and regional integration efforts, the direct flight between Entebbe and Abuja is seen as a key component in strengthening cooperation and facilitating the free movement of people, goods, and services across Africa.