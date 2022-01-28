UAE lifts travel ban on Nigeria, eleven others

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced plans to lift its entry and transit ban on travellers who had recently visited Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia and eight other African countries.

The lifting of the ban was made known on Wednesday by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NECDEMA).

Read also: Lagos cuts cost of COVID-19 PCR test by 10% in private labs

The ban was initially imposed as a result of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

According to NECDEMA on Twitter: “From January 29, entry into the UAE for arrivals from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, the Republic of the Congo, the Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe is allowed again”.

The initial ban covered travellers who had visited certain African countries in the previous 14 days. The changes will come into effect at 2:30 pm on Saturday, January 29.