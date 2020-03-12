U.S closes Lagos consular office temporarily 

The United States Consular office in Lagos has been temporarily closed down. In a routine message to its citizens, the consulate stated that due to reasons begin its control, it will be temporarily unable to provide regular services for visas and American Citizen Services in Lagos, but other offices within the consulate general remain open.

The consulate stated consular functions at the U.S. Embassy Abuja are not affected and will continue.

While the consulate did not state the reason for the temporary shut down, sources say it may be linked to the recent outbreak and spread of the coronavirus.

According to the consular, “Until further notice, applicants are encouraged to contact the Consular Office in Abuja for immediate emergency travel. Applicants with emergency travel must provide a travel itinerary. Please monitor the Facebook and Webpage of the U.S. Embassy for updates on consular operations. Scheduled visa and ACS applicants for Lagos will be contacted for rescheduling.

“American citizens in southern Nigeria with urgent travel needs who are to re-schedule their travel through Abuja should contact the ACS office at Embassy Abuja to discuss their options. Those traveling after March 13, 2020, should follow-up with LagosACS@state.gov to confirm their appointments closer to their appointment date.

“American citizens in southern Nigeria with emergency services needs should continue to contact the after-hours emergency number for Lagos to request assistance.”

The Lagos consular office stated that it regrets the inconvenience this has caused to its applicants in Lagos and hopes to resume operations next week.