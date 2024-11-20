Travel agents asks NCAA to stop airlines from selling air tickets in  foreign currencies

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), called on the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to stop foreign airlines from selling air tickets in foreign currencies.

This is as the airlines in the Nigerian aviation industry have been told to comply with Part 19 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) 2023 in passenger compensation.

Participants at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Consumer Protection National Stakeholders’ Summit, held at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos on Tuesday, observed that some foreign airlines had continually violated the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) arrangements signed with Nigeria by selling air tickets in foreign currencies.

However, apart from the United States carriers, which had an Open Skies agreement with Nigeria that enables its carriers to sell tickets in dollars, other airlines are required to sell tickets in naira for flights emanating from the country.

But, over time, some of the foreign carriers had consistently violated this agreement with Nigeria, while no major punitive measures had been taken against them.

Speaking at the summit during the panel of discussants, a member of NANTA, observed that some international carriers were selling air tickets in foreign currencies in Nigeria.

This was further collaborated by Yinka Folami, President of NANTA. Folami in his comment, said that NANTA had already petitioned the NCAA on the violation, hoping that the regulatory agency would address the issue.

Also, Michael Achimugu, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, at NCAA, confirmed the submission of the letter by NANTA but said the issue would be addressed by the appropriate department.

Besides, airlines in the Nigerian aviation industry have been told to comply with the Part 19 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) 2023 in passenger compensation.

Participants observed that airlines hardly complied with Part 19 Nig.CARs when flights are either delayed, cancelled or overbooked.

The summit with the theme: ‘Achieving Increased Adoption of Digital Technology in Air Travel Customer Complain Managememt: The Regulatory Perspective,’ drew participants from aviation agencies, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), among others.

First Baba Isa, a lawyer, in his keynote address, regretted that airlines, both local and international have continually treated air travellers without much deterrent.

According to him, no fewer than seven cases of poor passenger handling, especially physically challenged were being pursued in different courts across the country by its chambers.

He said: “Airlines should address the issue of refund to air travellers. There are no fewer than seven cases that I am attending in the courts against some local and foreign carriers, especially the poor way they handle disabled passengers

“It is essential to make the airlines accountable to air passengers in case of flight cancellations, delays and overbooking. Adequate compensations in line with the NCARs 2023 must be paid to the affected passengers.”

George Uriesi, the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Ibom Air, in his presentation, canvassed for investment in human capital through training, re-training, re-orientation and strict adherence to the industry-recommended practices as set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Uriesi who was represented at the occasion by Mrs Amaka Echetabu, Director, Airline Services, Ibom Air, insisted that for technology to work seamlessly in the sector, human capital development must be taken with all the seriousness it deserved, adding that this would also boost tourism growth.

