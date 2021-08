South African Airways, SAA has been granted renewed operating licences by the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa), giving the state carrier the green light to commercially operate its aircraft on domestic and international routes. Flight resumption by the airline will bring relief to Nigerians who count South Africa as one of their preferred vacation destinations…

