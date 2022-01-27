Six persons injured in helicopter accident in Bauchi

The Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB, has disclosed that six people were seriously injured in a helicopter accident belonging to Nigeria Police Force, (NPF) on Wednesday in Bauchi.

It noted that no fatality was recorded.

In a statement, signed by Tunji Oketunbi, general manager, public relations, AIB said the NPF helicopter Bell 429 helicopter with Registration Marks 5N-MDA departed Abuja at 16:54 for Bauchi with six persons on board maintaining 5,500ft before the accident occurred around 7:30pm local time at the Bauchi airport.

Oketunbi stated that they were notified by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) of the accident and the investigation is ongoing.

He said the Bureau will appreciate the public assistance with any video clips, evidence, or information on the accident that can assist them with the investigation.

The Bureau urged the general public and the media to respect the privacy of the people involved and not assume the cause of the accident until the formal report is released.