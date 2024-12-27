Report on Air Peace plane crash false, malicious – Airline 

Air Peace Airlines has stated that social media posts circulating showing that one of its planes crashed, resulting in fatalities, including the purported death of a prominent individual is false and malicious. In a statement by the airline, it stated that its attention has been drawn to multiple social media posts circulating false and malicious information that its aircraft has crashed in the Western Sahara region.

The airline described the information as “false and malicious”. “This is a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation and tarnish the impeccable safety record of Air Peace.

“It is important to note that the author of this post has a history of disseminating false and alarming information about non-existent tragic incidents. “The circulating images accompanying these false reports are AI-generated and do not reflect any real incident,” Ejike Ndiulo, Head of Corporate Communications Air Peace Limited said in a statement.

Ndiulo urged the public to disregard this malicious disinformation and rely on official channels for accurate information regarding Air Peace operations.

“Air Peace remains committed to the highest safety standards and the well-being of our passengers and crew. Safety is not just a priority but a fundamental precondition for all our activities,” he added.



