Rainy Season: NCAA cautions pilots over hazardous weather

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has cautioned all pilots over severe thunderstorms and other hazardous weather which hampers flight operations especially now that raining is here.

This warning is a follow up to the Advisory Circular (AC) with reference no AC: NCAA-AEROMET – 31 addressed to all Pilots and airline operators and signed by Musa Nuhu, director general, NCAA.

This is coming on the advent of the Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) released by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) for the year 2021.

NIMET has predicted early/late March as the commencement of rainy season in the Southern states while late April/June 2021 is the commencement of the rainy season in Central and Northern parts of Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Nuhu the DG said the weather advisory circular is necessary to bring forth the evolving weather information associated with the commencement of rainy season and the effects on safety and efficiency of flight operations; and to elicit the cooperation of the following stakeholders to ensure safe air transport at all times.

He directed pilots, operators and Air Traffic Controllers Pilots to observe series of responsibilities enumerated in the statement.

He stated that air traffic controllers may temporarily close the airspace when any of the conditions are observed or forecast by NIMET.

“Flight Crews/Operators and Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) to ensure adherence to published aerodrome weather minima and pilots to exercise maximum restraint whenever adverse weather is observed or forecast by NIMET.

“Pilots/flight crewmembers are to obtain adequate departure, en-route, and destination weather information and briefing from NIMET Aerodrome Meteorological Offices prior to flight operations,” Nuhu stated.

He noted that while the authority enjoins all passengers to exercise patience and understanding during this period of heavy downpour, strict compliance to this warning is expected from all stakeholders as maximum sanction shall be imposed for non-compliance.