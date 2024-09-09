Qatar Airways thrills customers, creates viewer-participatory AI ad campaign

Qatar Airways, one of the leading airlines in the world, has created a viewer-participatory AI advert campaign designed to allow viewers to partake and become the stars of personalised commercials.

According to an official statement issued by the world’s leading airline, Qatar Airways, the advert campaign adopts ‘AI Adventure’, an advanced artificial intelligence to bring viewers into the advertisement, which is the first in the Aviation industry.

“Qatar Airways as unveiled a new global ‘AI Adventure’ film which utilises state-of-the-art technology to reinforce its commitment to developing incomparable, immersive experiences for everyone.

“In an industry-first, the campaign offers the opportunity to be part of its emotive story, by utilising advanced AI capabilities so you can place yourself within the film and become the star. This reaffirms the airline’s dedication to placing customers at its very heart.

“As part of the innovative campaign, viewers can select from multiple scenes within the film to star as the leading roles. Thanks to cutting-edge AI technology, the characters will be an accurate relection of the viewer’s appearance, adapting to their facial features and skin tone.

“To be a part of the emotive AI adventure, visit: flyqatar.com and watch the film on the Qatar Airways YouTube channel”, the statement partly read.

Speaking on the innovation, Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, said, “At Qatar Airways, we go beyond simply meeting customer expectations – it’s about anticipating their needs and crafting experiences that resonate on a personal level.

“The launch of this new brand campaign is a true testament to this and our ethos of providing incomparable superior customer experiences.”

Also speaking, Thierry Antinori, Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, noted: “Featuring pioneering AI capabilities unseen elsewhere in the airline industry, our latest campaign not only showcases the innovative spirit driving our brand, but also encapsulates our customercentric approach, helping to turn every journey into an adventure.

“After all, there’s no limit to how far a dream can take you.”

But, Babar Rahman, Qatar Airways Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Corporate Communications, added, “With this latest campaign, we have been able to encapsulate our vision as an industry leader in innovation.

“Crafting an immersive brand experience where everyone can be the stars, has allowed us to create uniquely personalised connections with our audiences, ensuring every moment is truly unforgettable.”