Proposed int’l airport will make Epe centre of real estate development – Bamgbelu

Olumide Bamgbelu, real estate expert and Chief Executive Officer of Buxstone Properties Limited, a fast-growing real estate company in Lagos Nigeria, has revealed that in addition to significant socio-economic growth Epe has experienced in recent years, the construction of the Lekki International Airport along the Lekki-Epe area, would birth new opportunities in the area.

Bamgbelu advised that those seeking to invest in real estate must begin to consider the Lekki-Epe area as the new goldmine as assets within the area would experience rapid increases in valuation in little or no time.

Epe is a town and Local Government Area (LGA) in Lagos State, Nigeria located on the north side of the Lekki Lagoon and about 90 km from Ibadan. The town has experienced significant socio-economic growth in recent years as it has become the centre of real estate development. Just recently, The Federal Government of Nigeria approved the construction of the Lekki International Airport in the Lekki-Epe area of Lagos State putting the area in the spotlight.

While discussing with journalist in the company’s head office in Ojo, Bamgbelu mentioned that with the recent approval by the Federal Government of Nigeria for the construction of the Lekki International Airport along the Lekki-Epe area, would birth new opportunities in the area.

Apart from the huge developmental projects, Epe boasts of one of the best road networks in Lagos.

The Real Estate Expert also explained that Epe Division is fast turning into the commercial hub of Lagos State and that commercial properties in Epe City typically offers a high return on investment with relatively low risk.

With the recent development of the Free Trade Zone, Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Pinnacle Mooring facility amongst other commercial development along the same Lekki-Epe axis have really made the area a goldmine.

The town has seen increased number of migrate both individuals and corporate bodies. It is a good place to do business as well as making real estate investments.

He further said that having a home or property in Epe is more affordable than any other place in Lagos state. He says If you are a middle class and looking for a more habitable and serene location to invest in Lagos state, Epe is your best bet compared to Lekki and Ajah axis which are sometimes affected by flood when heavy rain falls. Epe boasts of land with dry topography and the cost of building materials sold in this part of Lagos state are relatively cheap.

He further said that it is to the advantage of an investor if he takes a wise decision to own at least a plot of land in Epe, and it’s advisable to do so with the help of a reputable real estate company which he highly recommends Buxstone Properties.

Read also: How proposed Lekki International Airport will impact real estate

When asked about Buxstone Properties Limited, he said that the organisation was set up with the aim of helping to reduce the housing deficiency in Nigeria and also help individuals build wealth through real estate investment.

He mentioned that the organisation offers property development services, Land Property Sales and Advisory services. Bamgbelu said that the company currently is has two properties within the Epe axis that are fast selling at very affordable prices with all necessary documentations and looking forward to acquire more within and outside the state to meet the large demand of customers.

He wrapped up the session with these words: “Customers who have done businesses with us can testify about the Buxstone effect and do not have to worry themselves of losing their lands or hard earned monies compared to other organisations and individuals that have scammed many in the name of real estate investments.”