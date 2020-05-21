Post COVID-19: Air Peace to stop inflight services, downsize operations

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MD/CEO, of Air Peace airline Allen Onyema has said it will stop inflight service on domestic routes and downsize its operations when flights resume in the country.

He further disclosed that it also plans to downsize workforce.

Speaking during a webinar organized by Aelex partners with the theme: “Survival Strategies for Nigerian Airlines”, Onyema said these decisions have been taken to cut cost by the airline due to the impact of the COVID-19 on the industry, adding that some staff may be asked to stay home until the situation improves

He said on resumption, passenger traffic would be low due to fear passenger may entertain regarding air travel and to this end, a lot has to be done to encourage people to travel again.

The Air Peace boss said few of its aircraft would be deployed at resumption as well as reduction in the number of flights.

“Out of our 13 Boeing 737 in Air Peace aircraft, we are only going to deploy four , out of our 8 ERJ’s, we are going to deploy only six because those ones are just 50 seater, so we will manage with those ones.

“From 100 flights per day, Airpeace is going down to 42 flights. So, going to Abuja will no longer be every hour. So, we are downsizing our operations to almost about 60 percent, we are going to do about 40 percent of our operations and even in that 40 percent, we are not going to carry 40 percent of the passengers we use to carry before.

“Passenger figures are not going to be the same again like what it used to be years back; everything has changed, so going into operations, a new set of regulations will emerge.

According to Onyema, with the reduction in the number of flights, few staff would be required for the operations.

He emphasized that Airpeace was not sacking any staff, adding that when flight increases more staff would be brought in.