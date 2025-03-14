Passengers on an American Airlines flight were evacuated on to the tarmac of an airport in Colorado as a fire broke out on the plane, sending smoke billowing into the air, BBC reports. Footage of the evacuation showed passengers huddled on the wing of the Boeing airliner, some holding bags, with flames burning near the bottom of the plane.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said passengers used inflatable slides to reach the ground safely at the Denver International Airport. The agency said that it would investigate the cause of the incident.

According to BBC, there were no reports of serious injuries, although the airport later confirmed 12 people were taken to hospital for minor injuries. The flight took off from nearby Colorado Springs and was on the way to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Texas, the FAA said in a statement to the BBC.

The plane diverted to Denver around 17:15 local time (23:15 GMT) after the crew reported “engine vibrations”, the FAA said. After the plane landed, it caught fire while taxiing on the tarmac at the airport.

American Airlines said the plane had 172 passengers on board, along with six crew members. All were evacuated safely, the company said. It added that the plane was a Boeing 737-800 and experienced an “engine-related issue”.

Smoke and flames were seen from various gates at the airport, according to airport spokesman Michael Konopasek. He said the fire was doused and it did not lead to delays for other flights. Some of those inside the airport posted videos on social media showing the plane’s passengers walking toward the edge of the wing as large clouds of black smoke filled the air.

The ground crew can be seen rushing to the wing while pushing ladders. Videos show flames under the plane’s right engine as an inflatable evacuation slide appears at the aircraft’s rear door.

This is coming after a recent string of high-profile incidents in North America that have raised concerns about aviation safety.

A fatal crash in Washington, DC, left 67 people dead when an American Airlines regional jet collided mid-air with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter. The crash in the US capital city led to questions about air traffic controller shortages and their workloads.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has also terminated hundreds of FAA probationary workers as part of government cost-saving efforts.

Share