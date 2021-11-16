Overland Airline orders 6 Embraer E175s aircraft

Overland Airways, a scheduled and charter operator in Nigeria has ordered six brand new Embraer E175s aircraft.

The order was booked at the ongoing Dubai Airshow 2021 from Embraer, a Brazilian planemaker.

Embraer announced a firm order for three new Embraer E175 regional jets, plus rights for the purchase of a further three.

Day two of the Dubai Airshow has started with another order for commercial aircraft. Following on from the huge Airbus order placed by Indigo Partners yesterday, Embraer has kicked off its orderbook at this year’s Dubai Airshow with an announcement today of a sale for six aircraft.

Three Embraer E175 have been ordered on a firm basis, with an additional three of the same reserved as options for Overland Airways.

Speaking at today’s Dubai Airshow, president and CEO of Overland Airways, Capt. Edward Boyo, said, “We are confident that this is the right moment to invest, as regional aviation is on an optimistic post-pandemic recovery. Our customers will really enjoy all comfort in the E175, and we appreciate our partnership with Embraer.”