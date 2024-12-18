Nwifuru pushes for certification of Ebonyi International Airport

Francis Nwifuru, governor of Ebonyi state.

Francis Nwifuru, the governor of Ebonyi State, is looking for the technical support of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) towards certification of the Ebonyi State International Airport.

The request was made when the governor paid a courtesy visit to Chris Najomo, the Acting Director-General Civil Aviation, (Ag. DGCA), in his office in Abuja Monday.

During the visit, Nwifuru shared the state’s broader transport master plan, including its vision for the airport which is to serve Ebonyi, Abia, Benue and parts of Cross River states.

Najomo, thanked Nwifuru for the visit, assuring him of NCAA’s commitment to supporting the project by providing needed technical support and regulatory oversight in line with the Federal Government’s ease of doing business policy.

