NSIB tasks NCAA to enforce safety regulations

.Investigation reveals missing recorder in helicopter crash

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has urged the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to strictly enforce compliance with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023, following findings from the crash of an Eastwind Aviation Sikorsky S76C+ helicopter.

According to the Bureau, the tragic accident which occurred off the coast of Bonny Finima in the Atlantic Ocean on October 24, 2024, resulted in the recovery of five bodies, while the remaining three occupants, including the flight crew, are yet to be found.

Speaking at the release of the preliminary investigation report on Tuesday, Alex Badeh, NSIB director general, revealed that the helicopter was not equipped with a Flight Data Recorder (FDR), as required by Part 7.8.2.2(q) of Nig. CARs 2023, which mandates that all helicopters with a maximum takeoff mass exceeding 3175 kg and up to 7000 kg must be fitted with an FDR.

Instead, investigators found only a Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) during the analysis. Badeh emphasised that the absence of the FDR compromised the availability of critical flight data, which could aid investigations and improve aviation safety standards.

The NSIB also uncovered that the helicopter’s Radio Altimeter (Rad Alt), vital for providing altitude readings, had been reported as malfunctioning and deferred for repair on October 18, 2024, six days prior to the crash.

“The aircraft’s radio altimeter was inoperative and deferred before the flight, saying the crew failed to utilize standard phraseology and callouts during critical phases of the flight.

“There was evidence of poor communication and inadequate decision-making in adverse weather conditions.”

Badeh further noted that the flight crew failed to adhere to standard operating procedures, using non-standard phraseology and neglecting standard callouts during various phases of the flight.

The preliminary report confirmed that the helicopter had a valid Certificate of Airworthiness and that the flight crew were certified to operate the flight. A Visual Flight Rules (VFR) flight plan had been filed for the journey, with the captain initially serving as the Pilot Flying and the First Officer as the Pilot Monitoring.

Badeh stressed the need for regulatory compliance to prevent similar occurrences and urged the NCAA to ensure that all helicopters within the specified weight class comply with the FDR requirement under Nig. CARs 2023.

He noted that Investigators were dispatched to the crash site immediately after the occurrence, conducting assessments under the provisions of the Civil Aviation (Investigation of Air Accidents and Incidents) Regulations and Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

“The insights offered within these documents serve as crucial guidance for preventing future occurrences and ensuring the safety of all lives involved in transportation,” Badeh said.

