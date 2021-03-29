NLC to ground Turkish Airline over severe violation of workers’ rights

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is set to ground operations of Turkish Airways on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, over alleged violations of workers’ and trade union rights.

The union in a schedule of the exercise stated that the action would start from the access toll gates of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, and the Abuja airport toll gates.

The union, in a picketing notice signed by NLC President, Ayuba Wabba said it would mobilize the Nigerian workforce to picket the operations and facilities of Turkish Airlines owing to ‘several and severe violations of workers’ and trade union rights.

Wabba disclosed that the NLC and its affiliate unions in the aviation sector had written several letters to the management of the airline on the issue of workers’ and trade union rights, adding that these violations especially manifest in the sack of trade union leaders working in Turkish Airlines.

He further stated that the labour leaders were sacked for demanding compliance with Nigeria’s labour laws that grant workers the right to join trade unions of their choice and participate in trade union activities.

Read Also: NLC fixes March 10 for nationwide protest over minimum wage

He noted that the management of Turkish Airlines had also rebuffed with “utter disdain conciliatory efforts made by Labour and the Ministry of Aviation.”

The unilateral sack of executive members of NUATE working with Turkish Airlines, he said is particularly distressing, adding that these workers were sacked for fighting for the rights of Nigerian workers in Turkish Airlines and the action of the airline is very reprehensible.

“We wish to remind Turkish Air that unionized workers cannot be punished or sacked for participating in trade union activities. This action is aimed at frustrating unionization in Turkish Airlines and enslaving Nigerians working with Turkish Airlines.

“The anti-labour practices in Turkish Airlines constitute fundamental infractions on our Constitution and labour laws and gross disrespect to Nigeria. Section 40 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution guarantees freedom of association including the right to join and participate in the activities of trade unions”.

“Furthermore Section 12 subsection 14 of Nigeria’s Trade Union (Amendment) Act 2005 provides for voluntary membership of trade unions and stipulates that no worker should be victimized for joining a trade union or participating in the activities of a trade union. We posit that the sack of NUATE executives working with Turkish Airlines violates their human and trade union rights,” Ayuba said.