Nigeria’s Ibom Air nears order for 10 Airbus A220 jets – Reuters

Nigerian regional airline Ibom Air is close to a deal to buy at least 10 A220 jets from European planemaker Airbus, delegates at the Dubai Airshow told Reuters.

One industry source said the deal could extend up to 20 aircraft. Airbus declined to comment. The airline could not immediately be reached for comment.

On Sunday, June 13, 2021, Ibom Air, a brainchild of the Akwa Ibom State government took delivery of two brand new A220-300 Airbus aircraft.

On that occasion, Governor Udom Emmanuel said Ibom Air will add another 10 brand new planes before the end of 2023.

He described that event as a major milestone in Aviation development in the state, stating that “God will help us so we can take over the entire airspace in this region.

“I want to, first of all, express my appreciation to God Almighty. David in the Bible said if it had not been the Lord who is on our side certainly it would not have been possible. We have been favoured by God, we have been counseled by the Holy Spirit, we have been strengthened by the Holy Spirit,” he said.

“Today marks a major milestone in the history of aviation development not only for Akwa Ibom State but in this country. Never in the history of this nation has a state establish and own a successful airline, but this is marking a milestone in that history.”

He thanked the chief executive officer of Ibom Air, Mfon Udom, for supporting his vision of aviation development in the state, reasoning that having experienced the present state of insecurity and economic instability in the country, it could be seen that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has what it takes to return Nigeria to the glorious days of economic boom.