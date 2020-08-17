Nigerian passengers stranded at London after being forced to disembark from aircraft

About 200 Nigerians at Stansted Airport, London, UK, are currently stranded and protesting after they were forced to disembark from a Nigeria-bound Titan Airline aircraft.

Vanguard reports that one of the stranded passengers said that the flight was billed to take off 7 a.m., August 15, but was rescheduled for 10 a.m., then 1p,m.

He explained further that “the minimum amount paid by a passenger was N411,000. The pilot told us that they (the Nigerian government) refused him a landing permit, which was granted before now.

“We were forced to pay COVID-19 test in Nigeria after undergoing one test here in the United Kingdom. All of us were forced to pay N50,400 to the hospital for tests when we get to Nigeria.”

The passenger also said that the requirements for boarding the aircraft include: “Nigerian passport, COVID-19 test results, payment for another COVID-19 test in Nigeria.

“The police chased us out of the aircraft without making another arrangement for us,” one of the Nigerians at the London airport added.