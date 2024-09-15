Nigerian Immigration, Ministers of Tourism and Interior commended for improved visa processes 

The Organisers of Akwaaba African Travel Market has commended the Nigerian Government for the Support and prompt resolution of the Visa Issues for its Foreign delegates.

In a WhatsApp message to tourism Stakeholders Ikechi Uko, the Organiser Ambassador shared his relief that the Knotty Issue of Nigerian Visa was solved quickly.

“I had made a post about my frustrations with visa for my delegates coming from all over Africa. I had complained that online Visa on Arrival was very expensive and the Nigerian embassies in East Africa were not giving visas forcing everyone to go online.

“Some people shared my post with the Minister of Tourism and She called me to find out the details. After explaining the situation to her, she promised to engage her Colleague the Minister of Interior. I am happy to say that between Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Ministers of Interior, Lola Ade-John, the Minister of Tourism and the Comptroller General of Immigration Kemi Nanna Nandap they resolved the issues. My first Delegates are arriving now and I am happy that resolution is not just for my event. The new measures will be applied across Board to all African Visitors to Nigeria.”

The organisers believe that meetings incentives conferences and events MICE are more obligatory than leisure travel which is optional and Nigeria stands to benefit more supporting MICE.

Akwaaba as the biggest Travel Expo in West Africa has not been Supported by the Government in Access,Venue and Hosted Buyers programmes so this intervention by the Minister of Tourism is the First and is Much Appreciated.

The Government of Nigeria has been on a review of its Visa Processes and the new Measures will soon be announced.

There has been complaints from most travellers to Nigeria about the expensive Visa on Arrival programme as Nigerian embassies in Some African Countries do not have Visa Stickers.

Akwaaba African Travel Market starts on the 22nd of September to the 24th at Eko Hotels Convention Centre. This is the 20th Edition of the Tourism Exhibition. Close to 20 Countries will be represented at the event this year.”